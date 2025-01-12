‘Want to put a bullet through your head’: Yograj Singh's startling revelation on threatening Kapil Dev outside his home

Former India cricketer Yograj Singh made a stunning revelation about how he went to Kapil Dev's home with a pistol in all his anger after getting dropped from the team. Yograj, the father of Yuvraj Singh, played one Test and six ODIs for India. The 66-year-old never shy away from sharing his views, as he has often openly blamed MS Dhoni for Yuvraj's retirement from cricket and also criticised Kapil on many occasions. Yograj Singh made a startling revelation about threatening Kapil Dev outside his home.(Instagram)

Yograj recalled the incident when he raged in anger, went to Kapil's home alongside his wife, and threatened the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper.

"When Kapil Dev became captain of India, North Zone, and Haryana, he dropped me for no reason. My wife wanted me to ask Kapil questions. I told her that I would teach this bloody man a lesson. I took my pistol out, I went to Kapil’s house in Sector 9. He came out with his mother. I abused him a dozen times. I told him because of you I have lost a friend and what you have done, you will pay for it. I told him, ‘I want to put a bullet through your head, but I am not doing it because you have a very pious mother, who is standing here'," Yograj said on Unfiltered by Samdish's YouTube channel.

The 66-year-old said that was the moment he decided to quit cricket and made up his mind that his son Yuvraj would play cricket.

"I told Shabnam, ‘Let’s go.’ That was the moment I decided I would not play cricket, Yuvi will play," he added.

Yuvraj played a pivotal role in India's historic 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs. He represented India in 402 international games from 2000-2017, scoring 11,178 runs; he slammed 17 centuries and 71 fifties across formats and finished his career as one of India's all-time greats.

Yograj Singh also made some harsh remarks about the late Bishan Singh Bedi and said he was on of the guys who plotted against him and he was dropped from the side.

“These guys, including Bishan Singh Bedi, they plotted against me. I never forgave Bishan Singh Bedi. The man died on his bed,” he said.

“When I was dropped I spoke Ravindra Chadha, one of the selectors. He told me that Bishan Singh Bedi (the chief selector) didn’t wanted to pick me because they thought I was Sunil Gavaskar’s man and because I was playing cricket in Mumbai. I was very close to Gavaskar.”

‘Kapil Dev sent me a WhatsApp text saying…’

Yograj further reminsced another incident when he texted Kapil after Yuvraj played a pivotal role in India's 2011 ODI WC triumph.

"In 2011 when India won the World Cup, there was only one guy who was crying, and it was Kapil Dev. I did send him a paper cutting that my son did better than you in the World Cup. Kapil sent me a WhatsApp text saying we will be brothers in the next life. We will be born from the same mother in the next life. He wanted to meet me. But there is a vengeance, and it still hurts," he added.