Kavya Maran left fuming after Abhishek Sharma gifts wicket with reckless shot, rants furiously with animated gestures

Pat Cummins-led SunRisers Hyderabad stumbled to their fourth consecutive defeat in IPL 2025 on Sunday after Gujarat Titans chased down 153 with seven wickets in hand and 20 balls to spare. This is the fourth successive occasion when the much-popularised SunRisers Hyderabad batting lineup failed to rise to the challenge, posting a below-par score. Even SRH owner Kavya Maran wasn't pleased with the batting performance, and her displeasure was there for everyone to see when opening batter Abhishek Sharma got out. Kavya Maran expresses her anger after Abhishek Sharma throws away his wicket. (Screengrab - JioHotstar)

On the fourth ball of the fifth over, Siraj bowled a good length delivery, and Abhishek Sharma went for the aerial shot. He lofted it towards mid-on. However, he could not time the ball properly, and Rahul Tewatia took a comfortable catch. Abhishek Sharma returned to the hut after scoring 18 runs off 16 balls, including four boundaries.

As soon as Abhishek Sharma was dismissed, the cameras panned to Kavya Maran, who was sitting in the stands. The expression on her face said it all, as she was clearly not pleased with Abhishek's choice of shot.

She was then spotted making hand gestures, clearly showcasing her displeasure with how proceedings were unfolding in the middle.

Soon after Abhishek's wicket, Ishan Kishan also departed to the hut after scoring 17 runs off 14 balls.

Gujarat Titans register a comfortable victory

The Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans registered their third victory on the bounce after defeating SunRisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Match No.19 of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

Shubman Gill and Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 61 and 35, respectively, as the visitors chased down 153 without breaking a sweat at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Pat Cummins and Mohammed Shami started well with the ball, dismissing Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler in quick succession. However, some loose bowling in the middle phase cost the hosts the game.

With this loss, SunRisers Hyderabad has plummeted to the bottom of the table with only 2 points from five matches. The 2024 finalists will next take on Punjab Kings on Saturday, April 12.