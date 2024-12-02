'Keep ego aside and accept hybrid model': Harbhajan Singh's blunt message to PCB amid Champions Trophy impasse

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to keep their ego aside and accept the hybrid model for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The eight-team ICC tournament is currently slated to be played across Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi from February 19 to March 9, however, the fate of the competition hangs in the balance after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it clear that India won't travel across the border, citing security concerns. Harbhajan Singh asked the PCB to keep ego aside and accept hybrid model for Champions Trophy. (IPL/KKR)

If the hybrid model is accepted for the Champions Trophy then India will be playing their matches in Dubai. After BCCI's refusal, the PCB had asked the ICC about the reasoning behind India not coming to Pakistan.

ICC's recent Board Meeting also concluded in just 15 minutes and no solution came out.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Harbhajan Singh said, "Ask all players, they would say they are ready to play in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. In any case, we don’t see too many Indo-Pak games as such, and Pakistan should keep their ego aside and agree to the hybrid model."

"There is a security concern (for India) and I have been saying this since 2022," he added.

PCB adamant about hosting Champions Trophy in Pakistan

The PCB is currently adamant about wanting to host the ICC event in Pakistan. However, recently PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi softened his stance saying whatever decision the board takes, it would be for the betterment of world cricket.

"A lot is happening at the moment, and I want to ensure that nothing I say jeopardizes the ongoing process. We've presented our perspective, and India has shared theirs. Everyone involved is working hard to find a win-win solution, and above all, to ensure that cricket emerges as the true winner," Naqvi said while interacting with reporters in Dubai as he attended the U19 Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.

“The most important aspect is to resolve matters in a way that allows everyone to move forward with their pride intact. We will take the steps that are best for the game of cricket. Whatever formula we decide on - not the hybrid one - it will ensure equal footing for every party involved,” he added.

Speaking further, he said, “My effort has always been to put an end to the one-sided approach, where we travel to India, but they don't reciprocate. Everything happening now is aimed at resolving this once and for all, to settle it for good. Whatever the outcome, it will ensure equality for all parties involved. That is my promise.”

As per several reports, the PCB has accepted the hybrid model, however, with one rider. The board has asked the ICC to apply the same formula for the upcoming ICC events that are slated to be played in India from 2025-2031.