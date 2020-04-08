Kerala Police uses Ravi Shastri’s ‘tracer bullet’ to track lockdown violators, earns praise from India coach

cricket

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 21:07 IST

Taking India head coach Ravi Shastri’s ‘tracer bullet’ challenge to a different level, Kerala Police used it as the background score of its ‘drone sightings’ campaign to stop people from violating lockdown rules imposed in India because of Covid-19 pandemic.

Shastri, who was a renowned commentator before taking over as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, had asked his fellow commentators to take the ‘tracer bullet challenge’ – a term he made famous during his commentary days.

Using the audio of the same challenge, Kerala Police tweeted a video-clipping which showed their campaign of spotting violators of lockdown rules using a drone.

Shastri took note of the innovative initiative by Kerala Police and said,” Very innovative. Good luck #TracerBulletChallenge #IndiaFightsCorona #COVID,” on his official Twitter handle.

The India head coach has been quite vocal in spreading awareness regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. He has urged people to stay indoors and support the Indian Government’s 21-day nation-wide lockdown rule implemented on March 25. The lockdown is supposed to end on April 14.

Shastri had earlier called the forced break a “welcome rest” for his busy national team players.

“(This rest) cannot be a bad thing because towards the end of the New Zealand tour, you could see some cracks coming up when it came to mental fatigue, physical fitness and injuries,” Shastri had said.

The pandemic meanwhile has pressed the pause button on all sporting activities around the globe. India’s series against South Africa was also stopped mid-way and there is a high chance this year’s IPL may not take place too.