Search Search
Friday, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Keshav Maharaj to lead Pretoria Capitals in upcoming edition of SA20

ANI |
Published on: Dec 12, 2025 03:42 pm IST

Pretoria Capitals on Friday announced Keshav Maharaj as their captain for the upcoming SA20 season.

Pretoria Capitals on Friday announced Keshav Maharaj as their captain for the upcoming SA20 season.

Pretoria Capitals on Friday announced Keshav Maharaj as their captain(AP)
Pretoria Capitals on Friday announced Keshav Maharaj as their captain(AP)

Maharaj, who was the first player purchased at the 2025 Player Auction, will serve as new coach Sourav Ganguly's lieutenant on the field at Centurion, aiming to reverse the trend of the last two seasons of missing the Playoffs.

"One of South Africa's most experienced and respected leaders, Maharaj brings a wealth of international pedigree across formats, along with a proven track record of guiding teams with composure, clarity and intent," as per a statement from Pretoria Capitals.

"Having captained South Africa in white-ball cricket and served as a senior figure within the national setup for several years, Maharaj's leadership experience, tactical understanding and consistency make him an invaluable addition in this role. His presence strengthens the balance and direction of the Pretoria Capitals squad as the team heads into the new season," the statement further added.

SA20 is set to kick off from December 26, with defending champions MI Cape Town to get their title defence underway with a blockbuster clash against Durban's Super Giants at the picturesque Newlands in the tournament opener. The next day, Pretoria Capitals will kickstart their campaign against Joburg Super Kings.

Meanwhile, West Indies batter Shai Hope will be replacing England all-rounder Will Jacks in the Pretoria Capitals set-up ahead of season four of SA20. Notably, Hope also played for Delhi Capitals (DC), Pretoria's sister franchise in the India Premier League (IPL) last year, scoring 183 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.87, with a best score of 41 and a strike rate of 150.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA LIVE Score match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the IND vs SA LIVE Score match Today.
News / Cricket News / Keshav Maharaj to lead Pretoria Capitals in upcoming edition of SA20
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On