Pietersen wants Javagal Srinath to accept mistake that sparked controversy: 'He should hold his hand up and say...'

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, on Sunday, called for an end to debate around the contentious concussion substitute rule, which came under the scanner during the fourth T20I match between India and England. Pietersen maintained his stance, as he once again blamed match referee Javagal Srinath for taking the "wrong" call to accept fast bowler Harshit Rana as a like-for-like replacement for all-rounder Shivam Dube. Kevin Pietersen on Rana-Dube swap controversy

Shivam Dube was struck on his helmet by a Jamie Overton bouncer off the penultimate ball of the first innings. He was immediately checked by the Indian team physio as part of the new concussion rule, but the left-hander was dismissed in the next ball. Later, he did not take the field in the second innings, and Rana replaced him during the second innings, and was only confirmed as a concussion substitute in the 10th over.

The swap did not sit well with most cricket experts, who called out the rule. Pietersen, who was on commentary, had strongly criticised it after Rana dismissed Liam Livingstone moments after his introduction. It was also his debut appearance in the format.

On Sunday, he took to X, maintaining the same stance that it was “never a like for like replacement,” but urged social media to move on from the discussion.

“Concussion sub is quite the topic everywhere here atm and my view is…it was NEVER a like for like replacement and the match referee should just hold his hand up and say he got that one wrong. End of event for good and we move on to another great clash this evening,” he tweeted.

How did India exploit a loophole to pull off the Rana-Dube swap

The ICC playing conditions state that the concussion substitute must be a "like-for-like" replacement for the injured player. Dube is an all-rounder who can ball medium pace but has rarely been handed bowling duties in T20Is. Rana, on the other hand, is an out-and-out fast bowler, who can bat a bit down the order. This clearly show Rana isn't a like-for-like replacement for Dube.

However, India exploited a loophole in Clause 1.2.7.4 of the ICC's T20I Playing Conditions, which states, "In assessing whether the nominated Concussion Replacement should be considered a like-for-like player, the ICC Match Referee should consider the likely role the concussed player would have played during the remainder of the match, and the normal role that would be performed by the nominated Concussion Replacement."

Hence, Srinath only accepted the swap given the role Dube would have performed had he been part of the second innings - bowl and field. Not to forget, both are technically pacers.

However, Clause 1.2.7.3 states that "The ICC Match Referee should ordinarily approve a Concussion Replacement Request if the replacement is a like-for-like player whose inclusion will not excessively advantage his/her team for the remainder of the match."