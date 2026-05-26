Kevin Pietersen called a ‘muppet’ for cash, criticised for his comments against Alastair Cook in Jacob Bethell incident

Jason Gillespie has launched a sharp attack on Kevin Pietersen after the former England batter dismissed Sir Alastair Cook’s view on Jacob Bethell’s IPL stint, turning the debate around the young England batter’s game time into another flashpoint in the long-running IPL versus county cricket argument. Ricky Ponting and Kevin Pietersen during a warm-up before a match. (REUTERS)

Bethell had been part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL 2026 campaign but spent a large part of the season outside the XI. Cook had argued on the Stick to Cricket podcast that the 22-year-old would have been better served returning to England and playing for Warwickshire, especially with England’s Test summer approaching and Bethell being viewed as a possible top-order option.

“Bethell shouldn’t really be it because he’s not opening. He’s sitting at the IPL, not doing anything. Ideally, he could come back and open for Warwickshire to help England,” Cook had said.

Pietersen strongly rejected that assessment on X, saying Cook had “absolutely NO IDEA” what it was like to be in the IPL and urging Bethell to stay in India. Pietersen argued that even without regular game time, the experience of being around an IPL dressing room would help Bethell develop.

Jason Gillespie backs Alastair Cook in Bethell debate Jason Gillespie, however, has now backed Cook’s argument and hit out at the tone of Pietersen’s response. Speaking on The Fast Bowling Cartel podcast, the former Australia fast bowler used sarcasm to mock Pietersen’s dismissal of Cook’s opinion.

“The nerve of Sir Alastair Cook to suggest something like that,” Gillespie said. “KP has gone off the deep end and stated that Sir Alastair Cook’s opinion doesn’t matter because he’s never been to the IPL and would not know.”

Gillespie made it clear that he felt Cook’s point had been a reasonable one. The Australian did not frame the issue as an attack on the IPL itself, but as a question of whether a young player expected to develop quickly for England could afford to spend weeks without meaningful match practice.

“I think Sir Alastair Cook had a valid point, but the way KP absolutely hammered him for having an opinion, give me a spell, boys. Absolute nonsense,” Gillespie added.

The former pacer then took an even stronger swipe at Kevin Pietersen, mocking the former England batter’s repeated claims about his role in pushing English cricket closer to the franchise era.

“He reckons he would have played 150 Tests or more. He’s the one who paved the way,” Gillespie said sarcastically. “Thank you, Kevin, for the stars above, the sun, the moon, the earth we walk on and the air we breathe. It was all about cash for you, Kev. Give me a break, you muppet.”

The row has gained further context after Jacob Bethell left the RCB camp before the IPL playoffs due to a finger injury. That development has sharpened the original question Cook raised: whether Bethell’s England preparation would have been better served by competitive overs in county cricket rather than an interrupted IPL campaign where his game time remained limited.