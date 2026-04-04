Kevin Pietersen comes up with an endearing reply after being asked ‘how do you manage all this?’

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen is having a blast in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). In the lead-up to the 19th season, Pietersen quit his mentor's role with Delhi Capitals to take up the commentary role. Fans would remember that 45-year-old KP also played for the Delhi franchise back in the day when it was called "Delhi Daredevils", and he used to be a fan favourite in those days. Kevin Pietersen finding time to grab a cup of Starbucks coffee. (KP24 on X)

Anyway, the IPL is always on the move, as several cities all over the country host matches in jam-packed stadiums. Not just the players and supporting staff, but also the commentators are required to travel and keep pace with the frenetic league. So one day, you might be in Delhi, next in Bengaluru, and the very next day you might be in Kolkata.

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Pietersen has often been asked this: how does he manage all this? Like, so much travel. Doesn't he get tired or even bored sometimes? Nope, not really. That's Pietersen's answer. And he explains it pretty well in a post that he made on Saturday. From his post, it appears he is in Delhi to cover the Capitals' match this afternoon against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

"Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata—today, tomorrow, and Monday. Lots of people ask, how do you manage all this? Answer - this is IPL and being in the stadium during these matches is like nothing else in the sports world when it comes to the atmosphere! I love it so much!" Pietersen wrote on X.

This is the English translation of what he wrote in Hindi.