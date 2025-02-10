Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kevin Pietersen minces no words in no-holds-barred rant on England batters: 'Got my 50-60; I'll probably play…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 10, 2025 06:21 AM IST

Pietersen didn't hold back while launching a rant on the England batters and suggested that their mindset is not to score big runs.

Kevin Pietersen lashed out at the English batters for another below-par performance in the ongoing India tour as the visitors suffered an ODI series defeat with one match left in the series. Jos Buttler and co. lost the T20I series 1-4 and now trailing three-match series 0-2. England failed to capitalise in the second ODI after winning the toss as they posted a below-par 304 on a flat Cuttack surface. Ben Duckett (65) and Joe Root (69) did breach the fifty-run mark but failed to convert them into triple-digit scores as England ended up losing the match by 4 wickets as India chased down the target with 33 balls to spare.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lashed out at Jos Buttler and Co.(PTI)
Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen lashed out at Jos Buttler and Co.(PTI)

Pietersen didn't hold back while launching a rant on the England batters and suggested that their mindset is not to score big runs and that they are satisfied with half-centuries to retain their places in the XI.

"It seems to me there's just a lack of hunger and a lack of desire to go and get that 130, 140. That's what's missing. Like, it's just too easy. Get 40, get 50, get 60. That's cool. Everything's fine. Got my 50, got my 60. I'll probably play the next game. If I don't, I'll have the day off and go and play golf, and I'm gonna do what I like," Pietersen told the broadcasters during the innings break.

In the first ODI, Jos Buttler (52), Jacob Brethell (51), and Phil Salt (43) were also set but failed to convert them into big scores as England failed to breach the 300-run mark. Meanwhile, for India, Shubman Gill got close to a century in the series opener with an 87-run knock, while Rohit Sharma smashed a blistering century in Cuttak while chasing targets.

'They're just lacking that bit of…': KP slams ENG batters

Pietersen suggested that the batters don't have the hunger to get that big score and are a bit ruthless with their approach to taking the team over 350.

"It just seems to me like they're just lacking that bit of something that says, 'Hey, man, come on. Let's get that 100, let's get that 130.' This team here should be scoring 350 today. That's what they should be doing. 304, they might still win this game. They've got a very good chance of still winning this game, but they should be able to be ruthless and get that 350, 360 because they're good enough," he added.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025 and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On