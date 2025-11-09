Kevin Pietersen not surprised by Abhishek Sharma's fearless show vs Australia: 'He is the most complete opening batter…'

Legendary England batter Kevin Pietersen once again expressed his admiration for the Indian opener Abhishek Sharma after he bagged Player of the Series against Australia. The left-handed batter has been in incredible form, and he continued it on Australian soil, showcasing his fearless batting approach in a five-match T20I series that India won 2-1. The swashbuckling opener has been India's standout batter in the shortest format, playing crucial knocks for the team on big stages, including the Asia Cup 2025. He has been instrumental in shaping India’s ultra-attacking mindset in T20 cricket, a shift that began after last year’s T20 World Cup. Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Series against Australia.(PTI)

The English legend was highly impressed with Abhishek's consistency after he bagged Player of the Series in the Asia Cup and the Australia tour back-to-back, and called him the most complete T20 batter.

"Not surprised at all by this. Abhishek is the most complete opening batter in T20 cricket. Fearless, courageous and talented!" Pietersen wrote on X.

He finished as the leading run-getter of the series, amassing 163 runs across five innings at an impressive average of 40.75 and a blistering strike rate of 161.39. His consistent form included a vital half-century, with his highest score being a fluent 68.

Meanwhile, Abhishek also etched his name in the record books by becoming the fastest batter to complete 1000 T20I runs among full-member nations, reaching the milestone in just 528 balls. He went past India skipper Suryakumar Yadav (573 balls) and England’s Phil Salt (599 balls) to claim the record. He reached the mark during the fifth T20I against Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Abhishek Sharma fastest to complete 1000 T20I runs

The 23-year-old has featured in 29 T20Is so far, amassing 1,012 runs from 28 innings at an outstanding average of 37.48 and a blazing strike rate of 189.51. His tally includes two centuries and six fifties, with a career-best score of 135, underlining his consistency and explosive flair at the top.

Following the Australia series, Abhishek expressed gratitude to skipper Suryakumar and coach Gautam Gambhir for trusting his game and allowing him the freedom to play naturally. He also opened up about his dream of contributing to India’s next T20 World Cup triumph after debuting post last year’s title win.

"It is one of the biggest tournaments (the T20 World Cup at home next year). It is my dream come true moment if I get to play in the World Cup. As a kid, I have always dreamt about this - winning the World Cup and winning matches for my country. Will make sure I am ready for that tournament," Abhishek said.