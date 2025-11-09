CSK ‘seriously pursue’ Sanju Samson deal; RR unhappy with Ravindra Jadeja swap, ask for...: Report

Cricbuzz reported that Chennai, who had initially refused to part with any players, reopened negotiations earlier this week. With both stars valued at INR 18 crore, the deal could be close, though Rajasthan’s insistence on including another player may complicate matters.

The report mentioned that the "other player" Rajasthan want is South Africa's rising star Dewald Brevis, who had joined the Chennai camp midway through last season. And earlier this year, the youngster had garnered a record bid from Pretoria Capitals at the SA20 auction in September. Manoj Badale, lead owner of Rajasthan Royals, is heading the negotiation talks, but Chennai remain firm on their decision that they can't let go of another player besides Jadeja, leaving the ball in RR's court.

Sunrisers Hyderabad was among the other franchises that showed active interest in pursuing Samson, but have reportedly backed out as they do not wish to part ways with any of their top four, which includes Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen

Besides Chennai and SRH, Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have also shown interest.

Earlier on Saturday, amid the swirling rumours on various trade deals linking Chennai, the five-time champions had released a hilarious clip on social media, where CEO Kasi Viswanathan showed a social media post speculating that he is rumoured to be traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Preity Zinta. At the end of the short clip, a text message read: “Trade rumours are subject to mental health risks. Wait till the official announcement for sanity.”

All teams are expected to reveal their retention list by November 15, with December 15 reportedly set as the auction date for the IPL 2026 season.