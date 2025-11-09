CSK stir up intrigue with ‘sanity’ post as Sanju Samson trade buzz hits fever pitch

Amid swirling rumours linking Sanju Samson with a sensational move to Chennai Super Kings for the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise dropped a cryptic post on social media on Saturday. Without naming anyone, CSK appeared to address the trade chatter head-on, hinting that "sanity" lies in waiting for official confirmation. Will Sanju Samson be acquired by CSK?(REUTERS)

As the retention deadline nears for the IPL 2026 season, the buzz around Samson's potential move to Chennai has once again gathered pace. While media reports had earlier claimed that CSK do not stand fit for a trade deal with the Rajasthan Royals over their unwillingness to give up a top player in exchange, Cricbuzz reported on Saturday that the two franchises have "re-established contact" over a potential trade involving the India wicketkeeper-batter.

The report further said that a top Chennai player is part of the deal and that he has been asked if he is comfortable moving to the Rajasthan Royals. "The situation is expected to be clearer in the next few days," it read.

Amid the speculations, Chennai shared a hilarious clip featuring CEO Kasi Viswanathan, joking that the IPL 2026 buzz has reached such levels that even he is rumoured to be traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Preity Zinta. At the end of the short clip, a text message read: “Trade rumours are subject to mental health risks. Wait till the official announcement for sanity.”

Viswanathan, however, confirmed to Cricbuzz that MS Dhoni will play in IPL 2026. "MS has told us that he will be available for the next season," he said.

IPL 2026 will see his 17th appearance for Chennai Super Kings and 19th in the league. He was part of the now-defunct Rising Pune SuperGiants for the two seasons Chennai were suspended in the IPL. Overall, he played 248 matches for Chennai, scoring 4,865 runs, and also led the team to five titles: in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023. He had stepped down from the leadership role before the start of the 2024 season, as Ruturaj Gaikwad took over.