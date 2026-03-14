Kevin Pietersen pulls out of Delhi Capitals mentor role ahead of IPL 2026, says ‘can't commit to the time’

"I cannot be a mentor for Delhi Capitals in this IPL season. I cannot commit to the time that the job requires. Best wishes to all the players for this season!" Pietersen wrote on X.

Pietersen explained the reason behind his decision to step away from the mentoring role with Delhi Capitals, as he can't commit to the time the job requires.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has confirmed he will not return to the Delhi Capitals support staff for the upcoming IPL season. Pietersen served as a mentor for the franchise last year and spent considerable time working with young players in the squad. He was particularly involved in guiding emerging talents such as Ashutosh Sharma. Pietersen’s lighthearted exchanges with senior batter KL Rahul also grabbed attention on social media during the season. His presence in the dressing room and the relaxed atmosphere he helped create will be missing this year as Delhi Capitals move forward without him in their coaching group.

He also revealed that fans will still see him around the tournament, confirming that he will return to the broadcast team for the upcoming season of IPL.

"However, I'll see you back in the commentary box! IPL is the world's best league and I can't wait to see all of you soon!" he concluded.

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Kevin Pietersen ready to coach England Meanwhile, despite stepping away from his mentoring role with Delhi Capitals, Pietersen has recently indicated that he would be open to joining England’s coaching setup in the future. The former captain said he would be keen to help reshape the team’s approach in Test cricket.

The discussion around England’s methods intensified after their heavy defeat in the Ashes in Australia, which they lost 4-1. The result prompted the England and Wales Cricket Board to conduct a review earlier this year, placing renewed focus on coach Brendon McCullum’s aggressive “Bazball” philosophy.

“I would absolutely look at it in the longest form of the game and try to help these guys understand that there is a way that you can play,” Pietersen, 45, told The Guardian.

“Tactically, you’ve got to understand the situation. I know I’ve got all the credentials. I know I do. I’ve worn every single T-shirt," he added.