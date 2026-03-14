‘Rohit Sharma has taken off 4-5 years from his age’: Ex-India skipper gets ringing endorsement for 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma has made a strong statement about his dedication to the game by transforming his fitness and form ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup. After losing the BCCI’s captaincy, questions arose about his place in the team, fueling speculation about his future. Determined to prove his commitment, Rohit focused on his fitness and worked tirelessly to regain peak condition. His efforts are now clearly visible on the field, where he has also delivered with the bat in recent ODIs. The veteran opener’s blend of determination, hard work, and performance has sent a clear message: he is fully ready and motivated to contribute and aim for success in the next World Cup. Rohit Sharma has made significant strides with his fitness. (PTI)

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif believes Rohit has answered the doubts that once surrounded his fitness and longevity in international cricket. The former batter even suggested that Rohit’s renewed fitness and form will become one of the major talking points by the time the 2027 World Cup arrives, insisting the India star has already silenced the questions that once followed him.

“A year from now, you will remember exactly what I am saying now. Whenever Rohit Sharma comes out to bat, this is what you will recall. Look at what he has done with his fitness, look at how his batting is going. His face has completely firmed up, he looks completely young. It’s as if he has taken off four or five years from his age. So watch, at the 2027 World Cup, I guarantee you that these are the two things people will talk about regarding Rohit Sharma. The one people used to question, he has completely put a full stop to that now," Kaif said on his YouTube channel.

After last year’s IPL, Rohit took a short vacation with his family. On returning, he began working closely with former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar on his fitness. The effort paid off as Rohit shed weight and looked noticeably leaner, reminding many of his early days in international cricket, a transformation that surprised many fans and critics.

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“Rohit Sharma completely silenced the critics” The former batter believes Rohit has put an end to the criticism that once surrounded his fitness and form. With the veteran opener looking leaner and performing strongly with the bat again, Kaif feels Rohit has answered every doubt through his actions on the field rather than words.

“Rohit Sharma completely silenced the critics. People had raised questions in front of him saying that he had become a little heavy, was struggling to move, and was not scoring runs. But Rohit answered all those questions through his performance. He worked on his fitness and now he looks extremely lean and fit, much more than before. He effectively proved the critics wrong by showing that he has worked on his body and is in great shape," he added.

Continuing his assessment, Kaif said the swashbuckling opener has also responded strongly to doubts about his ability to score consistently, pointing to the opener’s recent form in ODIs.

“Then the next question people had was whether he would be able to score runs. But if you look at his recent form in ODIs, his centuries, and his overall performance, he has answered that as well. He has ticked both boxes, and now people have nothing left to say,” he added.