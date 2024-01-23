close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Kevin Pietersen's ‘end of…’ tweet on Virat Kohli's withdrawal from two England Tests due to personal reasons

Kevin Pietersen's ‘end of…’ tweet on Virat Kohli's withdrawal from two England Tests due to personal reasons

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 23, 2024 01:08 PM IST

Pietersen said when a player of Kohli's statute requests for leave due to personal reasons, there should not be any discussions whatsoever on it.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen reacted after India stalwart Virat Kohli decided to withdraw from the first two Tests against his nation due to personal reasons. Kohli will miss the Hyderabad and the Visakhapatnam Tests of the five-match series. BCCI said Kohli informed captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selection committee before taking the leave.

Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen(Getty)
Virat Kohli and Kevin Pietersen(Getty)

The board also said that the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will name Kohli's replacement soon. However, that is unlikely to happen before the series opener as al the frontrunners would be in action for the four-day match between India A and England Lions almost at the same time.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Pietersen said when a player of Kohli's statute requests for leave due to personal reasons, there should not be any discussions whatsoever on it.

"If a sportsman pulls out for personal reasons, RESPECT IT! End of!" Pietersen wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series."

The statement added: "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons."

Kohli, who amassed 765 runs in 11 ODI World Cup matches for runners-up India last year, missed the white-ball leg of the South African tour in 2023 and the opening T20 match against Afghanistan at home recently.

The 35-year-old remains the backbone of the Indian batting with 8,848 runs including 29 centuries and an average of over 49 in 113 Tests.

India named their squad for the first two Tests and pace bowler Mohammed Shami missed out as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The second Test starts February 2 in Visakhapatnam, followed by the third beginning February 15 in Rajkot.

India has remained unbeaten in a Test series at home since 2012 when Alastair Cook's touring England team beat them 2-1.

Ben Stokes' England have landed in Hyderabad after holding a training camp in Abu Dhabi.

England's Harry Brook on Sunday pulled out of the series due to "personal reasons" with Dan Lawrence, who played the last of his 11 Tests in 2022, named as the replacement.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and U 19 World Cup 2024 Schedule match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On