Thursday, Sep 05, 2019

‘Khelne ka mann nahi hai bhai ko’: Ishan Kishan sledges Mayank Markande from behind the stumps - WATCH

Wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, on Wednesday showcased his talent of sledging from behind the stumps during the ongoing Duleep Trophy final between India Green and India Red.

cricket Updated: Sep 05, 2019 17:03 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ishan Kishan tried to distract Mayank Markande.
Ishan Kishan tried to distract Mayank Markande.(BCCI/Screengrab)
         

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant garnered popularity during the Test series against Australia last year, when he indulged in fun-filled sledging with Australia skipper Tim Paine. The youngster garnered the nickname “babysitter” and saw the Indian cricket fan group Bharat Army dedicating a special song to him. Taking a cue from Pant, another Indian wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, on Wednesday showcased his talent of sledging from behind the stumps during the ongoing Duleep Trophy final between India Green and India Red.

In a video uploaded on BCCI website, Kishan was seen sledging his Mumbai Indians teammate Mayank Markande from behind the stumps, in order to distract him.

Markande, who was batting on 32* at the moment was looking solid in the middle when Kishan decided to distract him. He started calling his fielders forwards telling them that the batsman will not be able to hit long hits. “Iskey haath mein jaan nahi hai, itna hi aaega. “Utna nahi, utna nahi, utna nahi pohchega isse. (He does not have much power in his arms, he cannot hit it far),” he said, exacting laughter from the commentator’s box.

 

“Thoda aur upar aa jaeie, nahi maarega (Come a little closer, he will not hit),” Kishan further taunted which even made Markande smile.

“Khelne ka mann nahi hai bhai ko, nahi hai bhai ko mann maarne ka” (He does not wish to play, he does not wish to hit),” Kishan further said.

Despite Kishan’s hilarous antics, Markanded managed to keep his concentration and went on to remain unbeaten for 76, helping India Green’s total to 231. He also dismissed Karun Nair with the ball for 20 later on.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 16:56 IST

