Kieron Pollard announces IPL retirement, takes over new role at Mumbai Indians: 'Cannot see myself playing against MI'

West Indies great Kieron Pollard has announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League after 13 glittering years with five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Pollard made the decision after failing to see himself in MI's scheme of things going forward as MI enter a transition phase. The all-rounder added that his loyalty towards the franchise is such that he cannot envision himself representing any other team in the IPL. Having said that, it is not the end of the road for Pollard at MI, with the former West Indies captain taking over as the team's batting coach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pollard was roped in by Mumbai Indians back in 2010 after the franchise was left impressed with this explosive hitting and all-round ability during the 2009 Champions League T20 which was held in India. In the IPL auction that followed, where he had a base price of US$ 200,000, Pollard was signed by MI for $750,000 after battling it out with three other sides Chennai Super Kings, Royals Challengers and Kolkata Knight Riders. The Windies all-rounder won five IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians - in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. He also featured as a captain of the team in six matches, where Mumbai won four of the games.

After being retained ahead of 2018 season, Pollard was retained again by MI last year for ₹6 crore, but after a below-par season earlier this year which saw him score just 144 runs, the plug was pulled.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Only a handful of players in IPL have featured in 100 or more games for a single franchise. Pollard stands second on the list of most appearances for a single club having featured in 189 IPL matches for Mumbai Indians. Virat Kohli sits atop with his record tally for Royal Challengers Bangalore while others on the list feature Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011), Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians from 2013) and Lasith Malinga (who had two stints at Mumbai). In those 189 games, he scored 3412 runs, laced with 16 fifties and picked 69 wickets, becoming one of the most prolific all-rounders the league ever witnessed.

Here is Keiron Pollard's full statement…

It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I intend to keep playing for a few more years, but following discussions with Mumbai Indians I have decided to call time on my IPL career. I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either, 'Once an MI always an MI'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is not an emotional goodbye to MI however as I have agreed to take up the role of batting coach in the IPL as well as play with MI Emirates. This next chapter of my career is genuinely exciting and allows me to transition myself too from playing to coaching,

I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons. It was always an aspiration to play for this fantastic team and although I will miss the buzz of the IPL you get as a player, I take comfort in knowing that I have been fortunate enough to have played with some of the best players in the world in front of our passionate fans. I have always felt and appreciated their unconditional support both on and off the field. Together, we won the Champions League in 2011 and 2013 and the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020,

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I must give big thanks to the Coaches, Managers and other backroom support staff we have had at Mumbai Indians and who I now join. We would not have achieved the success over the years without their continuing hard work, dedication and commitment to creating the best environment and I look forward to emulating their successful approach. In particular I would like to pay special tribute to my good friend Robin Singh for his sound advice and guidance over the years and whose very shoes I now fill.

Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me. I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying "We are family". Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lastly, I would like to say a special thank you to my friends and family especially my wife, Jenna and my three beautiful children for all the love, support and the many sacrifices they have made over the years and will continue to make to allow me to fulfil my childhood dream of playing cricket at the highest levels for such a long time,

Today I make this step with hope and excitement towards the future knowing that I will be playing a role in an institution, whose values align so closely to mine, where "We are family"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON