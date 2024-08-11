Kieron Pollard destroys Rashid Khan with five consecutive sixes, spectators go berserk in The Hundred

Kieron Pollard was in sensational form as he produced a brilliant power-hitting display to take Southern Brave to a narrow two-wicket win over Trent Rockets in their men's Hundred 2024 fixture. After the win, Southern Brave are now level on points with Oval Invincibles, on top of the table. Kieron Pollard destroyed Rashid Khan.

Initially, nobody expected Pollard to have such an impact in the match as he trudged his way to six off 14 balls, and then he suddenly smashed Rashid Khan for five consecutive sixes in a set!

Kieron Pollard vs Rashid Khan

In the first delivery, Pollard smacked Rashid over cow corner for a six, and then followed it up with another six over long-off! Then he made it three in a row, launching it over the bowler's head for a monstrous shot. Then, Pollard sent Rashid over deep midwicket for another six, and then ended the set with another maximum over long-off, and the ball went out of the park!

Here is the video:

Speaking after the game, Pollard, who received Player of the Match, said, "Slow to start, had to really calculate and pick my bowler. I thought from bowling perspective, guys bowled really well to limit them after a good start. Played a lot against him (Rashid Khan), he has got me out on a lot of times; had to see what was happening, but I knew the sort of lines and lengths he is gonna bowl, and just backed myself if he bowls short I'am gonna go across, and if he comes full and I'm gonna back my strength which is to hit straight."

"He bowl three fuller balls and it was right into my arc, so I couldn't stop at that point of time. I had to get maximum. But again Rashid is a world class bowler...played a lot against each other. We shouldn't have put ourselves in that position but having played in such situations many times it is all about calculating what can be done. Hopefully some lessons learnt and we won't put ourselves in such a situation next time," he added.