Kieron Pollard drops cryptic Instagram story on 'loyalty', triggers social media debate over MI-Hardik Pandya saga again

Kieron Pollard, the former West Indies captain and current batting coach for Mumbai Indians, created a stir on social media with a mysterious story on Instagram. Pollard touched upon the theme of 'loyalty,' leaving fans curious about its potential connection. Some quickly speculated that the post might be related to Mumbai Indians' choice to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain, suggesting that Pollard's statement could be linked to recent events at the IPL franchise. Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard(Twitter)

"Once the rain is over, an umbrella becomes a burden to everyone. That's how loyalty ends when benefits stop," Pollard's post read.

Here's how the fans reacted:

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah had also stirred the social media pot with an Instagram story following the confirmation of Hardik Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indian. Bumrah's post about 'silence' fueled rampant speculation on social media profiles; with the caption 'Silence is sometimes the best answer,' fans took to social media with various theories, hinting at a potential discord between the involved parties.

Pandya was made captain right after Mumbai Indians made an all-cash trade with Gujarat Titans for his signature. The all-rounder comes back to the side with excellent credentials; he led the Titans to the IPL title in 2022 and played in another final last year, where the side faced a defeat to the Chennai Super Kings.

The all-rounder had already stepped up as Indian captain in the absence of Rohit Sharma in T20Is, and is being positioned as the probable successor for the role of the next white-ball captain for the Indian national team. Hence, the shift in leadership at MI was seen as a strategic move to facilitate a seamless transition with Pandya.

It is, however, now being reported that Rohit Sharma can come back to T20Is with the T20 World Cup imminent in June 2024. Rohit and batting stalwart Virat Kohli have remained absent from the format since the 2022 World Cup but are primed for a return in the T20I series against Afghanistan. Pandya, meanwhile, is nursing an injury sustained during the 2023 World Cup and is expected to remain absent from the series.