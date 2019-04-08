Kings XI Punjab Predicted 11 Team: Today IPL Match KXIP vs SRH 2019

Kings XI Punjab has a brilliant top order, they have a well-rounded bowling attack and they have an astute captain and yet, they are in the mid-table muddle. They win thrillers and then concede matches which they dominate for a major period, perhaps it is time for Ashwin to look at players who will not blink in pressure scenarios.

They sit on six points - with 3 wins and 2 losses and now is the time for them to surge. When they walk out in their home bastion against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ashwin would want his side to start winning games and find momentum during this phase of the tournament.

KXIP need to take more risks so that they do not lose out on winning moments in the game and there needs to be more intent on display. The pitch in Mohali is expected to be a sporting surface and it will be far better for stroke-making as compared to the surface in Chennai. Also, dew might not be a big factor as the teams chasing down totals have won only 4 out of 15 games starting at 8 PM here.

Form guide

Kings XI: Lost to Chennai Super Kings by 22 runs, beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs, beat Mumbai Indians by eight wickets

Here is how Kings XI Punjab could line up for the match:

Predicted XI: Lokesh Rahul(w), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Andrew Tye, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 10:36 IST