IPL 2019: Sam Curran enjoying overwhelming experience, wants to learn batting and bowling in Indian conditions

Sam Curran is living a dream. Bought by Kings XI Punjab for a whopping R7.2 crore, the 20-year-old England all-rounder took the first hat-trick of this IPL. Son of former Zimbabwe all-rounder Kevin, he bagged the Man-of-the-Match award in the famous Edgbaston Test win over India last month. Curran talks about his hat-trick, World Cup hopes at home and his first IPL season.

Excerpts:

You took a hat-trick in your second game for Kings XI Punjab...

I was fortunate. I did not even realise I had achieved the hat-trick. You can’t plan such things. The things I was working on in the nets worked out nicely in the middle. There is a lot to do in the tournament. I am a very instinctive cricketer and like to take things, challenges as they come. I would like to contribute with the bat and the ball and help Kings XI win. I am learning to bowl and bat in Indian conditions, which are opposite to what we have in England.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and a Royal mess - Analysis

Your experience playing with Gayle, Ashwin and David Miller...

The experience has been quite overwhelming. It is incredible to see such big crowds turn up and root so passionately for their teams. Such experiences help a cricketer grow. I was a kid when IPL took off in India. I am happy, at 20 I was able to play in it. What helps in having players like Gayle and Ashwin around is you learn a lot by observing them in high pressure situations. Also, I have learnt to shake a leg in Bhangra style (laughs).

How have KXIP bowling coach Ryan Harris and coach Mike Hesson helped?

They are thorough professionals when it comes to coaching. I have been working with Ryan extensively in the nets over variations, especially yorkers. Fortunately, the execution of the plans came off pretty well against Delhi Capitals. I am more confident bowling with the white ball and have learnt to bowl with control.

Do you feel IPL performances can help make it to the England World Cup squad?

England is a very balanced team and I am sure a lot of people would fancy them to reach the final. It won’t be easy for anyone to fit into the England ODI team for the World Cup. Every cricketer wants to represent his country in such a marquee event, that too if it is in front of the home crowd. I would also hope to do so. Right now, my focus is to play for Kings XI Punjab and also grow as a cricketer in IPL. I wish to end my first IPL season on a hig

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 08:55 IST