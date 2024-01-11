close_game
News / Cricket / 'Kitna degree hai?': India cricketers shiver in Mohali, low temperature in focus before IND vs AFG 1st T20I

'Kitna degree hai?': India cricketers shiver in Mohali, low temperature in focus before IND vs AFG 1st T20I

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 11, 2024 12:30 PM IST

India face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, and the first match will take place in Mohali.

Team India are set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series, starting from January 11. The first T20I will take place in Mohali, where both teams will need to brave the cold chilly winter.

Rahul Dravid and Axar Patel during India's training session.
Rahul Dravid and Axar Patel during India's training session.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the BCCI shared a video where the Indian players could be seen braving the cold at the IS Bindra Stadium during a training session.

Ishan Kishan ordered to play Ranji Trophy as BCCI doesn't want Rahul as keeper

In the video, Shubman Gill can be seen saying, "Not that cold, huh?"

"Actually, it's very cold. I think it would be around 7 degrees. I just keep my hands in my pocket but I would not advise that unless you have hand warmers in your pocket," he added.

Meanwhile, KKR star Rinku Singh, who is also part of the squad, said, "Bhai sahab bahut thand hai. Dekho abhi main domestic ka match khel ke aaya hoon Kerala mein. Wahan par aisi garmi this, May-June waali (It's very cold. I just came back from Kerala after playing a domestic game (UP vs Kerala, Ranji Trophy) and it was extremely hot out there)."

On the other hand, pacer Arshdeep Singh had a hilarious take on the situation, and he quipped, “Kaafi garmi lag rahi hai yaar tabhi half sleeves mein ghoom raha hoon. Thodi si thand hoti toh achha lagta (It's pretty hot, hence, I am wearing half sleeves. Wish it was a bit cooler than what it is).”

In Mohali, the temperature was between 6-9 degrees Celsius in the morning. The first T20I is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. During the evening, the temperature is expected to fall to 3 degrees Celsius.

Both sides will be looking for a win and this series will be India's last in the shortest format ahead of the T20 World Cup this year. Speaking ahead of the series, India head coach Rahul Dravid said, "As of now, we will be certainly opening with Rohit and Jaiswal. But when you have a squad, you have to have that flexibility to do whatever is required if that is in the best interest of the team and gives us the best chance to succeed.So nothing is closed. But certainly, we're really happy with what Jaiswal has done as an opener for us, and he gives us a left-right combination as well at the top."

Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs South Africa match updates along with Cricket Schedule and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Thursday, January 11, 2024
