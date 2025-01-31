New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr is the toast of her sport after winning ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year award for a stellar 2024, but says she is far from hitting her peak. Kiwi cricket star Kerr says best yet to come

The 24-year-old top-order batter and wrist spinner starred in Dubai last year to propel New Zealand to their first Women's T20 World Cup title.

Kerr was named star player in the final against South Africa, and also won player of the tournament.

Despite her latest accolade this week from the International Cricket Council, Kerr said she had much to improve.

"If I was 24 and said I'm the best I can be, I think that would be pretty sad," Kerr told reporters in a Thursday media video roundtable organised by the ICC.

"I want to keep getting better and better. In the men's game, a 24-year-old's not at the peak, and I think that's the same in the women's game," she added.

"With my bowling, I think the accuracy, potentially developing a slider into my game and having a bit more confidence within my bowling to mix up my pace as well. And batting, I think it's probably power that can look to improve."

Kerr played cricket with boys until she was 18 and once captained an otherwise all-boys team to victory in her hometown Wellington.

Cricket runs in the family, with grandfather Bruce Murray playing 13 Tests for New Zealand between 1968-71.

Her father and mother also played the sport at domestic and local level, while pace-bowling elder sister Jess was in the World Cup-winning squad.

Kerr says her family and upbringing in the suburbs of New Zealand kept her level-headed.

"I think a lot of it comes from my family and the messaging we had growing up and, I guess, being raised by a village of people as well," said Kerr.

"My dad said to me once when I was really young, 'If I turn up to a ground and you're walking off the field from batting, I don't want to know from your reaction if you got a golden duck or a hundred.' My role models within my family are pretty level."

Having made her international debut at 16, Kerr's rise has coincided with the growth of the women's sport.

Kerr said the top ICC tournaments combined with investments in global tournaments, including the Australian Big Bash and the Indian Women's Premier League, had helped the women's game rapidly gain ground.

