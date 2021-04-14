KKR cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan 'gutted' after losing to MI from a winning position in IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Eoin Morgan and cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Nitish Rana were left ‘gutted’ after KKR lost their IPL 2021 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) after suffering a dramatic collapse towards the latter part of the encounter in the Chennai on Tuesday.

“Gutted. It was a tough night for Knights, will comeback stronger,” tweeted Nitish Rana, who was the top-scorer of the match but ended up on the losing side.

Gutted 💔💔💔💔 it was a tough night for knights , will come back stronger 💪🏻 @KKRiders — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) April 13, 2021





KKR looked in firm control of the 153-run chase till the time opener Nitish Rana was at the crease but the last ball of the 15th over changed everything. Rana, who was batting on 57, was beaten all ends up by a Rahul Chahar googly and was stumped. That started KKR’s slump.

Shakib Al Hasan too played a rash shot in the second ball of the next over from Krunal Pandya and was out caught. Even then KKR were comfortably placed, needing 31 runs off 28 balls with Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell in the middle.

However, both Russell and Karthik failed to hit the boundaries despite getting chances – Russell was dropped twice – and KKR finished with 142 for 7, losing the match comfortably by 10 runs.

MI bowlers Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult gave away only 20 runs in the last 5 overs.

Experienced campaigner Harbhajan Singh, who opened the bowling for the Knights, was also disappointed with the result.

Gutted — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 13, 2021





KKR captain Eoin Morgan said his side made a few mistakes and allowed a strong side like MI to make a comeback in the game.

"Yes, disappointing (to lose). We played some really good cricket for most parts of the game, we looked comfortable in the chase, but they are a strong team, came back well and sad that it didn't work out for us," Morgan said at the post-match presentation.

"We made a few mistakes and will need to sort that out. A perfect game needs to be bold, it came to cost us in the last 10 overs of the game," said Morgan.