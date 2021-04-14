'How did that happen': Former cricketers shocked after KKR fail to score 31 off 30 balls against MI in IPL 2021

Kolkata Knight Riders needed 31 runs off 28 balls when Andre Russell joined hands with Dinesh Karthik in the middle in their IPL 2021 match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai on Tuesday. As astonishing as it may sound but both Russell and Karthik batted till the last over – Karthik was unbeaten on 8 while Russell was dismissed (9) in the third ball of the 20th over – but KKR lost the match by 10 runs. Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra were left in shock after KKR lost the game which they believed should have been easily.

Required to show some sensible approach, it was harakiri of sorts by KKR batting unit as they were restricted to 142/7 to continue their miserable record with MI. They now have 22 losses against six wins over MI.

Just when KKR needed to play it sensibly with require run-rate under seven, some of their most experienced players in Shakib Al Hasan, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell let them down.

Krunal bowled an exceptional 18th over giving away just three runs, as the duo of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell struggled to get going before Bumrah applied more pressure in the penultimate over.

Needing 15 from the last over, it was a tough ask for KKR and Trent Boult dismissed Russell and Pat Cummins in successive balls to seal the issue.

Here is how former cricketers reacted after KKR failed to chase down 31 in the last 5 overs

“More than the pitch I though nerves got the better of KKR in the run chase. Should have won this one easily,” tweeted Sanjay Manjrekar.

“MI to KKR- Dekha aapne laparwahi ka natija (MI to KKR – The result of carelessness) . To defend 31 from 30 balls with 7 wickets of the opposition in hand is something which not many sides can defend. Brilliant bowling display from,” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

MI to KKR- Dekha aapne laparwahi ka.natija.

“How did that just happen? Needed 31 off 30 balls. Lost by 10 runs with three wickets still in the hut. In between, #MI dropped Russell twice. Incredible Premier League has given us yet another freakish result,” tweeted Aakash Chopra pointing out that Russell was in fact dropped twice during his 15-ball 9-run innings.





While there a few experts who credited MI’s bowling and resilience rather than blaming KKR batsmen.

“Well they haven’t won 5 titles if they don’t believe they can win from anywhere. Chahar - take a bow, Bumrah outstanding and Boult adding the finishing touches. #MI are away in this edition of,” tweeted Lisa Sthalekar.

“What an incredible turnaround! Got to give it to the @mipaltan . Brilliantly led by Rohit. Special effort from the bowlers to defend 31 in the last 5 overs,” tweeted Venkatesh Prasad.

Earlier, Andre Russell did a star turn coming to bowl in the 18th over as his career-best 5 for 15 helped Kolkata Knight Riders blow out Mumbai Indians for 152.