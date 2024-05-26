'KKR have won the IPL here...': CSK legend Suresh Raina hands crucial 'Chennai' advice for Pat Cummins' SRH

Veteran India batter Suresh Raina has shared a piece of advice for Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the big-ticket IPL 2024 final against Kolkata Knight Riders. Raina, who won four IPL titles while playing with Chennai Super Kings, has rich experience playing at MA Chidambaram Stadium, where this edition's final will be played. Meanwhile, the finalists have also failed twice this season. KKR emerged victorious on both occasions, as SRH failed to match up the ante. Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Pat Cummins with the IPL 2024 trophy during a press conference on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) final match, in Chennai.(PTI)

However, in the finale, SRH won't carry the baggage from the past and will look to add their second title to the trophy cabinet. Kolkata finished the league stage at the top of the table with 9 wins while then they outclassed SRH in the qualifier 1. However, Pat Cummins and Co. bounced back and beat Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs to set up another clash with KKR - this time in the final.

Raina advised Sunrisers to back their batting-first approach despite losing their last match against KKR doing the same. He suggested that Pat Cummins has rich experience of leading the side in the big finales as he led the Australian team to the World Test Championship Final and ODI World Cup last year.

"Sunrisers should back their batting first approach and put runs on the board, but the eight overs of spin will be crucial. With KKR having won an IPL in Chennai, the pressure will be different. The key point for SRH is Pat Cummins who has already won the World Cup, he knows how to keep the dressing room running. You follow the process, you are switched on for the finals, the players know their roles, and everything will be organized," Raina told Jio Cinema.

SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head have formed the most destructive partnership in the tournament smashing 689 runs in just 14 innings at a staggering strike rate of 227.4. They have played a pivotal role in SRH's massive success thus far and won the matches for their team one-sided. The left-handed pair has put together a record three-century stands this season – no other pair has been involved in even two – at strike rates of 220.4, 287.9 and 344.7.