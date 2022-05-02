KKR Predicted XI vs RR, IPL 2022: 27-year-old India player's poor form adds to Kolkata's top-order batting woes

Kolkata Knight Riders will expect an improved show to get their campaign on track as they take on confident Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The two-time IPL champions are struggling to find the perfect eleven, having suffered five consecutive defeats in their below-par season. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has scored 290 runs at 36.25 but he has not got enough support from his teammates.

Venkatesh Iyer hasn't been able to click at the top, leading to Kolkata's constant changes in the top order. Iyer and Aaron Finch made just nine runs at the start against Delhi Capitals and it was Kolkata's fifth opening combination of the season. Veteran Ajinkya Rahane also failed to leave his mark during the initial phase of the tournament.

Kolkata dropped Varun Chakaravarthy in the previous game and used as many as eight bowlers against Delhi. Shreyas himself bowled the last over when the opposition needed just four runs to win. Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine have been impressive but they will have their task cut out against Jos Buttler, who has been in sensational touch. The Englishman is leading the Orange Cap race with 566 runs including three hundreds and as many fifties in nine games.

Let's take a look at the predicted playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of their match against Rajasthan Royals:

Openers: Venkatesh has been struggling despite his stint with the Indian team earlier this year. He has scored just 132 in nine innings with just one fifty knock. His form remains a big concern for Kolkata, who have been trying different opening combinations since the tournament's start. Venkatesh will also need support from Finch. The Australian has scored 69 runs in three innings so far.

Top and middle-order: Shreyas has been contributing with the bat and Nitish Rana has also been chipping in with useful innings. But neither of them has been able to take the game deep. In the last game against Delhi, Shreyas and Rana scored 42 and 57 runs respectively. Rinku Singh also produced a vital 16-ball 23.

Power hitters: Dre Russ perished for a duck in the previous game and Kolkata will expect him to find his six-hitting mojo at this point of the tournament. He has scored 227 runs including an unbeaten 70 in nine games so far.

Spin options: Narine was brilliant in the previous game as he gave just 19 runs in his four overs. He also trapped Lalit Yadav. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with one over each but Narine remained the main spin enforcer.

Pacers: Rajasthan rely a lot on Buttler and his 566 runs at 70.75 are a big reason behind their success. But Kolkata will be up for the challenge with Umesh and Southee in the ranks. Umesh is among the leading wicket-takers of the 10-team competition with 14 wickets in nine games. He will look to keep Buttler quiet and strike some blows in the powerplay.

KKR Playing XI: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, B Indrajith (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Changes from the last match: Kolkata decided to drop Varun Chakaravarthy in the previous game and seems like they won't be in a hurry to bring him back. Narine bowled four overs of spin against Delhi while debutant Harshit Rana returned 1/24 with his pace. Also, Russell could be seen bowling a few more overs in Chakaravarthy's absence.

