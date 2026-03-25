KKR retire Andre Russell's No.12 jersey to give all-rounder a forever place in franchise's history

Kolkata Knight Riders have retired Andre Russell’s No. 12 jersey in a landmark tribute to one of the most influential overseas players in the franchise’s history, formally preserving a number that had become inseparable from the West Indies all-rounder over his long association with the team. The announcement was made at KKR’s preseason event, Knights Unplugged, in Kolkata, with CEO Venky Mysore presenting it as a fitting honour for a player who had helped define an era for the franchise. KKR retired the number 12 jersey as a tribute to their all-rounder Andre Russell. (KKR X)

Russell represented KKR from 2014 to 2025, except for the 2017 season, and 133 of his 140 IPL appearances were for the Kolkata franchise. He was part of KKR’s title-winning squads in 2014 and 2024 and retired from the IPL ahead of the 2026 season, before moving into the franchise setup as power coach.

An emotional tribute to a KKR great Speaking at the event in Kolkata, Mysore said, “We’ve had a long association with Andre Russell, not just with KKR but also on a personal level. On the field, he has given us so many reasons to celebrate his performances over the years. He always wore the number 12 proudly, and the number is so unique to Dre Russ, that wanted to share a fitting tribute. So, in the Knight Riders tradition of starting a new legacy, we’d like to retire this number for KKR in his honour.”

The gesture carried both symbolic and emotional weight for KKR, who have built much of their modern identity around Russell’s explosive all-round value. Across his IPL stint with the franchise, he scored more than 2,600 runs at a strike rate above 174 and took more than 120 wickets, underlining why KKR chose to turn No. 12 into a permanent part of their legacy.

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An emotional Russell said the tribute video and the memories attached to his KKR journey had left him overwhelmed. “It has been over a decade of amazing achievements with this franchise, and I got a bit emotional watching the video. To be a part of two championship-winning teams with KKR, and to see what it means to everyone, that’s an amazing feeling. When you win a World Cup, that feels special, but when you win the IPL, it’s something different. I just want to say thanks to this franchise for making this journey so special for me.”

Russell’s words captured why the moment resonated so strongly with KKR supporters. This was more than a ceremonial send-off for a retired player. It was the franchise marking Andre Russell’s place in its history with a gesture that ensures No. 12 will remain uniquely his in Kolkata’s colours.