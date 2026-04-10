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KKR slump to historic low with winless IPL 2026 start, questions raised over team balance

A shaky start to KKR’s 2026 campaign has exposed execution issues and unclear roles, raising concerns about their direction this season.

Updated on: Apr 10, 2026 01:59 pm IST
By Karan Chhabra
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Kolkata Knight Riders were one of the first eight teams involved in the inaugural Indian Premier League back in 2008, owned by the nation’s heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan. The franchise has come a long way, with many ups and downs alongside the IPL's success on the global stage. The iconic purple and gold jersey, with the “Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re" motto, has since become the backbone of cricket fans in Kolkata, playing at the iconic venue of Eden Gardens. Past captains, Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer, have successfully defended their colours, securing three titles along the way in 2012, 2014 and 2024.

KKR are yet to register a single win in IPL 2026 edition. (PTI)

However, despite every journey involving a transition period on the road to a championship, this 2026 IPL edition has witnessed new lows for KKR under the leadership duo of Abhishek Nayar and experienced captain Ajinkya Rahane. Despite recruiting highly accomplished former cricketers to the support staff, including Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Andre Russell, and Tim Southee, the team’s struggles have been evident across all departments.

Their back-to-back defeats since the start of the campaign, with not even a single win registered yet after four matches and just one point taken against a well-balanced Punjab Kings due to a rain-abandoned match, have raised serious questions over team balance and the right intent on the pitch after their latest defeat at home to Lucknow Super Giants on April 9th.

Also Read: ‘Our destiny is still in our hands’: Rovman Powell confident of KKR turnaround after LSG defeat

The season has already exposed multiple gaps in this KKR side, which the opposition has effectively exploited, and as the tournament progresses, the margin for error continues to shrink. For KKR, who now sit 9th on the table after an extra match, the urgency is clear. Constant questions around role clarity and the best utilisation of players in pressure situations need to be addressed if they are to revive this campaign and lay a foundation for the future.

 
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Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans LIVE Score.
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