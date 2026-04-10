KKR slump to historic low with winless IPL 2026 start, questions raised over team balance

Kolkata Knight Riders were one of the first eight teams involved in the inaugural Indian Premier League back in 2008, owned by the nation’s heartthrob, Shah Rukh Khan. The franchise has come a long way, with many ups and downs alongside the IPL's success on the global stage. The iconic purple and gold jersey, with the “Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re" motto, has since become the backbone of cricket fans in Kolkata, playing at the iconic venue of Eden Gardens. Past captains, Gautam Gambhir and Shreyas Iyer, have successfully defended their colours, securing three titles along the way in 2012, 2014 and 2024.

KKR are yet to register a single win in IPL 2026 edition. (PTI)

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However, despite every journey involving a transition period on the road to a championship, this 2026 IPL edition has witnessed new lows for KKR under the leadership duo of Abhishek Nayar and experienced captain Ajinkya Rahane. Despite recruiting highly accomplished former cricketers to the support staff, including Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, Andre Russell, and Tim Southee, the team’s struggles have been evident across all departments.

Their back-to-back defeats since the start of the campaign, with not even a single win registered yet after four matches and just one point taken against a well-balanced Punjab Kings due to a rain-abandoned match, have raised serious questions over team balance and the right intent on the pitch after their latest defeat at home to Lucknow Super Giants on April 9th.

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{{^usCountry}} Historically, KKR have prided itself on a strong foundation and clear identity entering a campaign. Initially, this season looked the same on paper, with huge sums of money splashed on overseas players to fill gaps in the squad, but the results have not yet supported that promise. The bumper signing of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore has been under the spotlight since his first match. His performances clearly portray the massive pressure that comes with such a price tag. One incident from a match against LSG, when Green seemed relieved after hitting a six off veteran seamer Mohammed Shami, reflects his current situation in the KKR dressing room amid concerns around price tag and workload management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Historically, KKR have prided itself on a strong foundation and clear identity entering a campaign. Initially, this season looked the same on paper, with huge sums of money splashed on overseas players to fill gaps in the squad, but the results have not yet supported that promise. The bumper signing of Australian all-rounder Cameron Green for ₹25.20 crore has been under the spotlight since his first match. His performances clearly portray the massive pressure that comes with such a price tag. One incident from a match against LSG, when Green seemed relieved after hitting a six off veteran seamer Mohammed Shami, reflects his current situation in the KKR dressing room amid concerns around price tag and workload management. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The over-reliance on the top order led by Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been visible, with the pair contributing 279 runs out of the total 587 runs scored by KKR this season. Despite their performances, the middle order, led by Rinku Singh, Green, and Rovman Powell, has failed to capitalise, lacking the fluency required to anchor the innings this season. Even the bowling department, which looked strong on paper at the start of the season, has struggled to make an impact, with early-season injuries to Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, and now, added to the list, is their mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Bowling in crunch situations, especially in the death overs, has emerged as the biggest hurdle for KKR, as they have already lost twice despite defending competitive totals. Their loss against LSG particularly highlighted the team’s struggles, when Mukul Choudhary single-handedly stunned them with a last-ball win despite being seven wickets down. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The over-reliance on the top order led by Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been visible, with the pair contributing 279 runs out of the total 587 runs scored by KKR this season. Despite their performances, the middle order, led by Rinku Singh, Green, and Rovman Powell, has failed to capitalise, lacking the fluency required to anchor the innings this season. Even the bowling department, which looked strong on paper at the start of the season, has struggled to make an impact, with early-season injuries to Akash Deep, Harshit Rana, and now, added to the list, is their mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Bowling in crunch situations, especially in the death overs, has emerged as the biggest hurdle for KKR, as they have already lost twice despite defending competitive totals. Their loss against LSG particularly highlighted the team’s struggles, when Mukul Choudhary single-handedly stunned them with a last-ball win despite being seven wickets down. {{/usCountry}}

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The season has already exposed multiple gaps in this KKR side, which the opposition has effectively exploited, and as the tournament progresses, the margin for error continues to shrink. For KKR, who now sit 9th on the table after an extra match, the urgency is clear. Constant questions around role clarity and the best utilisation of players in pressure situations need to be addressed if they are to revive this campaign and lay a foundation for the future.

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