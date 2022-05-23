KKR star Nitish Rana shares cryptic tweet after missing out on India's T20 berth for South Africa series

Team selectors gave a maiden call-up for pace sensation Umran Malik and left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh for the 18-member T20 squad picked for South Africa series on Sunday. While top names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma remain absent, the 18-member contingent led by KL Rahul features both pacers who have impressed with their stellar performances in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). IPL 2022 Full Coverage

Veteran keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik was recalled to the T20 fold, but a few batters including Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson remain absent from the setup. Fans also called for Rahul Tripathi's inclusion after the Chetan Sharma-led selection committee named the squad for the five-game T20I rubber.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) player Nitish Rana was another name which didn't feature in the list. Rana, who amassed 361 runs in 14 matches during the ongoing IPL edition, shared a cryptic tweet after the snub. "Things will change soon," wrote the left-handed batter and added an India flag followed by an emoji of a target.

Rana's last appearance for India was in Sri Lanka when the Shikhar Dhawan-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is against the islanders. The Delhi player, however, gathered three single-digit scores in the three games he played.

Rana, who made his ODI debut in the last game of the series, scored just 7. In the second and third T20 International, the KKR man perished for 9 and 6 respectively.

The 28-year-old had shared a note, saying the tour didn't go as per the plan and assuring a strong comeback from the setback. “Our social media isn’t just to post out victories but also our failures. This tour didn’t go the way I planned or expected it to go but I have learned so much in my last 3 games. Since the time I have held the bat in my hands, I’ve always believed in hard work over luck and this won’t stop me."

“There are people who will say stuff and judge me but I won’t let anything tear me down. I know how much I’ve worked for it and I’ll keep moving forward. I will keep growing stronger and will be back to win big for myself and my team", the Twitter post by Rana read.

Talking about comebacks in the Indian T20 setup, Hardik Pandya has made a return after a stupendous show in the Indian Premier League. The flamboyant Baroda all-rounder has been consistent with the bat, besides bowling a few overs at a brisk pace while leading Gujarat Titans.

Hardik, who has scored 413 runs in 13 games and bowled nearly 25 overs, will likely be a sixth bowling option going into the World T20 in Australia.

India’s T20I squad for SA series: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

