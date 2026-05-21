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KKR stay alive in playoffs race with scrappy win

Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell help chase the modest 148-run target after MI are restricted by pacers

Published on: May 21, 2026 12:34 am IST
By Somshuvra Laha
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Kolkata: The fight for the final IPL playoffs place intensified as Kolkata Knight Riders rode forties from Manish Pandey and Rovman Powell to beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets here on Wednesday. Opting to field on a two-paced Eden Gardens pitch, KKR restricted Mumbai Indians to 147/8 in a rain-extended innings riding on two-wicket hauls from pacers Saurabh Dubey, Cameron Green and Kartik Tyagi while spinners Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy and Sunil Narine combined to concede just 47 runs in nine overs.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey in action against Mumbai Indians in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Wednesday. (PTI)

Having performed that chokehold on Mumbai’s innings, KKR came out facing a required run rate of less than 7.5. Deepak Chahar straightaway put pressure on KKR by inducing an inside edge off Finn Allen’s bat back on to his stumps. Ajinkya Rahane showed some good form before being dismissed on 21, Green following soon after.

Pandey (45 off 33 balls) and Powell (40 off 30 balls) then added 64 runs for the fourth wicket before both departed in the space of three balls. Rinku Singh however stayed put to ensure KKR’s tally went up to 13 points with one match still remaining.

It was a closer affair than anticipated, and could have gone either way had Mumbai got some more runs. But they started on a shaky note, Ryan Rickelton scratching around for a while before swinging across the line and top-edging Green to Pandey at point. Green removed Naman Dhir three balls later but the crucial blow came in the form of Rohit Sharma’s dismissal when he misjudged a pull off Dubey and speared it into the sky.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Somshuvra Laha

Somshuvra Laha is a sports journalist with over 11 years' experience writing on cricket, football and other sports. He has covered the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, cricket tours of South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh and the 2010 Commonwealth Games for Hindustan Times.

manish pandey eden gardens kolkata knight riders mumbai indians
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
Get the Cricket Live Score! including IPL Matches and track ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with detailed score profiles of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and IPL Match Coverage for KKR vs MI LIVE Score.
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