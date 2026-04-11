KKR told to ‘do whatever it takes’ to lure Gautam Gambhir back: ‘Give him stock, equity options’

Lalit Modi, the former league commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL), advised the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to do everything in their power and lure Gautam Gambhir back into the management. His comment comes amidst the team's struggles in the IPL 2026 season. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side are yet to register a win in the 19th edition of the T20 tournament, and the situation has gotten so dire that the Eden Gardens is also not being filled to the rafters. KKR told to lure Gautam Gambhir back after horrid start in IPL 2026. (AFP)

KKR have already lost against the Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Lucknow Super Giants, while the game against the Punjab Kings was abandoned due to rain. Most of KKR's success has come when Gambhir has been involved. The current India head coach won the franchise two titles as a captain, and then the third silverware came when he returned to the team as the mentor in 2024.

Also Read: Agarkar, Gambhir urged to reconsider dropped Test batter after RCB star lights up IPL 2026: ‘Stepping up as leader’ Gambhir then left the role after being roped in as the head coach of the Indian men's team. Since then, KKR have struggled in the IPL, and the franchise's fans have been calling for the former India opener to return. Lalit Modi agreed with a fan who said that KKR are nothing without Gambhir, and he suggested that the management should lure the current India head coach back by giving him stock and equity options.

“That I agree. That @GautamGambhir WITHOUT AN IOTA of Doubt In my mind he was the BEST PERSON for @KKRiders. The team management needs to do WHATEVER and I say it again WHATEVER IT TAKES To LURE him back. Incentivise him. Like Shane Warne had equity options. Lock him in for a LONG LONG TERM- GIVE him STOCK OPTIONS - I hope they are smart to do that. He does not fall within Player Auction Purse - get him to be the face of the TEAM - There needs to be A PLAYER FACE OF THE TEAM. Gautam should be Kkr’s MAIN STRATEGIST GLOBALLY. NO ONE BETTER,” Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).