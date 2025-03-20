KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 season opener likely to abandoned as orange alert issued in Kolkata

The opening game of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), slated to be played on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, is likely to be abandoned with the city under threat of heavy rainfall. Kolkata likely to experience heavy rainfall on March 22(AFP)

The season opener is slated to kick off with a glittering opening ceremony, where popular singers Shreya Ghoshal, Karan Aujla, and actress Disha Patani are set to perform in the opening ceremony. However, the match will likely be washed out as The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall in Kolkata until March 22, owing to an anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

IMD said, “A trough runs from central Odisha to Vidarbha, and there is wind confluence over east and adjoining central India due to the above trough and anticyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels. Isolated to scattered light or moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds likely over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on March 20 and 21.”

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata issued an orange alert for some parts of West Bengal from March 20 to March 22.

“Thunderstorm activity over the districts of West Bengal from 20th to 22nd March 2025. Due to the presence of favourable wind patterns & strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels, Thunderstorms with lightning and strong gusty surface winds are very likely to occur in some districts of West Bengal during 20-22 March 2025,” the regional weather forecasting agency said.

Significance of KKR vs RCB game

The IPL 2025 season opener will be a crucial clash for both teams as new captains will lead them. Rajat Patidar was announced as the new RCB captain, while Ajinkya Rahane was picked as Shreyas Iyer's successor, and Venkatesh Iyer will be his deputy.

RCB finished fourth last season, where they lost the Eliminator. KKR, on the other hand, shrugged off their poor run in 2022 and 2023 to emerge as champions. Kolkata hold the edge over RCB, winning eight of their 12 matches at the Eden Gardens.