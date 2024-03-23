KKR vs SRH Live score, IPL 2024: IPL's costliest cricketers come face-to-face as Knights aim to stop sun's rise
Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata take on Pat Cummins' Hyderabad, with a Mitchell Starc set to play his first IPL in eight years.
KKR vs SRH IPL Live score 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Here we go. Time for the second match of Saturday's double header, featuring the former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Barring the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, only three teams have won the IPL, two of whom promise to light up the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Home team KKR are the second-most successful IPL team of all time having won the championship back in 2012 and 2014, but ever since, have struggled for consistency. Only once in the last 10 seasons have KKR reached the final of the IPL, most recently back in 2021. The last two years, KKR have failed to qualify for the Playoffs, so yeah, things haven't been the brightest for the two-time IPL champions....Read More
But this year, a couple of pre-tournament shake-ups bode well for the franchise. First and foremost, Gautam Gambhir is back with his former team. Yes. Having quit his political career and after serving two stints as the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, Gambhir is back to the team that made him an IPL superstar. Under him, KKR won the IPL, defeating CSK and PBKS – former Kings XI Punjab – in two separate finals, and with him back, the belief in the camp is that KKR will be able to discover their days of dominance. It's the team with the longest winning streak of 10 matches. If they are able to replicate it this time around, there's no force that can stop them.
Secondly, Shreyas Iyer is back as captain. After missing the last season due to a back injury, which paved the way for Nitish Rana to take charge, Shreyas will take the top position. He will be under a whole lot of scrutiny, coming off the Ranji vs IPL saga, but a fit-again Iyer showed his body is ready, following another injury setback, for the rigours of the T20 league when he creamed a solid 95 for Mumbai in the final of the Ranji Trophy. But hey, Ranji and the IPL are two different territories altogether. As AB de Villiers mentioned, one is classical music, while the other is rock. But there've been very few who have aced both and Shreyas possesses all skills that's required to do it. Oh and wait, how can be forget Mitchell Starc, the costliest buy in IPL history.
His counterpart is an individual he and the whole of India is familiar with. Pat Cummins. IPL's second costliest buy of all time. Australia's World Test Championship winning captain. A World Cup winner and the breaker of Indian hearts. Too early? Our bad. But no amount of brushing under the carpet can hide what Cummins has achieved in the last one year. With all that heavy resume, it was evident that the moment SRH spent ₹20.50 crore on him, he will be their captain, irrespective of how his T20 record has been. As Cummins took over from the helm Aiden Markram, not everyone took it well. Markram, after all, has led SRH's sister franchise the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the SA20 title last month, while Cummins is yet to prove his mettle as a T20 captain. But when you're coming off a year quite like Cummins, everything you touch tends to turn to gold. And that's exactly the philosophy SRH have stuck by.
Besides, Cummins has a solid looking team under him. The addition of Glenn Phillips and Travis Head gives their batting that strength, and allrounders Washington Sundar and Marco Jansen are invaluable in T20s. Heinrich Klaasen in the lower middle order can play the perfect finisher and is coming off an uber-successful SA20 form, and to handle the pace department, the Jammu Express Umran Malik, veteran India seamers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jaydev Unadkat provide the perfect blend of youth and experience. This is a very different-looking SRH team from the past, and makes for an exciting line-up. They may just pull in a surprise. It has been a while since they won the IPL. Eight years to be precise, when David Warner took them to the top. So yeah, like KKR, SRH too are desperate to shed the baggage and break free.
Head-to-head it's not close
KKR are easily ahead when it comes to head-to-head record, having won 15 out of the 25 matches they've played against SRH. At Eden Gardens, KKR and Hyderabad have played 9 matches out of which, SRH have won the last 3 out of 4 times.
Rinku to book T20 World Cup ticket this IPL?
Not that he needs to. Seriously! I mean, what one wrong foot has Rinku Singh even put to not ensure a berth in India's T20 World Cup? Let us answer that. NONE. Ever since his debut against Ireland in August last year, Rinku has scored 356 runs from 15 matches. And here's the deal-breaker. At an average of 89 and strike-rate of 176. He has performed in every situation and conditions – in Ireland, India, South Africa and China at the Asia Games. He is the finisher this team has been long looking for. And still, despite all of that there are chances that he may not make the cut due to the returns of a few senior guys.
But what if he sets the IPL on fire again? What if something spectacular such as 5 consecutive sixes fire out of Rinku's bat. What if he gives KKR the come-from-behind finish? Over the next couple of months, Rinku has the chance to make himself undroppable from the T20 World Cup side.
Gambhir's move from Lucknow to Kolkata
Gautam Gambhir spent two seasons with Lucknow Super Giants before he and the franchise decided to part ways, paving the way for Justin Langer's stint in the IPL. But as it turns out, it was for another cause. In November, it was announced that Gambhir is coming back home to KKR, a team he led to two IPL triumphs, triggering a wave of emotions and nostalgia. KKR was something else under Gambhir back in the 2010s and with him back as mentor, fans have started hoping for a revival in the team's fortunes and hopefully the 10-year-long wait to end.
Pat Cummins vs Mitchell Starc
Not too long ago, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc had their arms on each other's shoulder celebrating Australia's World Cup triumph. But from Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023 to Kolkata today, the dynamics have changed a little. From teammates to rivals, Starc and Cummins will be at opposing ends. At the auction, both broke the bank, but for different teams, and today as KKR and SRH begin their IPL 2024 journey, they are the MVPs of their respective teams. Having opted out of the IPL in earlier editions, Starc and Cummins want to be ready for that T20 World Cup in USA and West Indies, and what better league than the IPL to hit the ground running.
Meet the KKR squad!
KKR, as proven last year, are finally breaking out of their mould of relying too much on the seniors who have served them long enough. So while they still got Sunil Narine and Andre Russell, the team wears a young look in the form of Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer and of course, Rinku Singh. Here's a look at all of them.
Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Nitish Rana, Shakib Al Hasan, Sherfane Rutherford, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, KS Bharat, Phil Salt, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Harshit Rana
India's heartbreaker is back!
The IPL may have begun, and a whole lot of people may or may not have moved on from India's heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the World Cup, their captain Pat Cummins has landed in India, this time for a different role. Bought for INR 20.5 crore, becoming the first player in the history of IPL to cross the 20-crore mark, Cummins was appointed captain of the Sunrisers Hyderabad to lift their fortunes. SRH have never been a team of superstars or even stars for that matter. But with the likes of Cummins, Travis Head and Heinrich Klassen, it looks different, hoping for a different outcome as well.
HOLA!
What's up cricket fans? Pinch yourself. It was almost as if yesterday that the schedule for IPL 2024 was announced, and before you could even blink, we are into game 3 of the tournament which pits Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad, two teams with very different history but similar goal – To break the trophy drought. KKR are two-time champs, while SRH have won the championship once. But it was ages ago. To be precise, KKR last lifted the title 10 years ago, and Sunrisers 8. So, like we said, 'ages ago' is indeed the right term. Then again, a fresh start in a fresh season is what it takes to change things around.