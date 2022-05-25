Watch: Controversy erupts as KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya argue with the wrong umpire after no-ball call for high full toss

Players and coaches have not stopped themselves from arguing with umpires for calls they have made this season in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and an example of that could be seen during the Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. LSG captain KL Rahul was not too happy with a no-ball being called for height off Dushmantha Chameera's first ball of the 12th over.

IPL Elimiator Live: LSG vs RCB

It was square-leg umpire Michael Gough who made the call, as is usually the case, and his colleague J Madanagopal backed him up by signalling no-ball at the non-striker's end. All-rounder Krunal Pandya could first be seen shaking his head standing in front of Madanagopal after which Rahul came to join the chat.

Madanagopal could be seen explaining that it was high enough to be called no-ball after which Gough signalled from his position that it was his call. Rahul then seemed to be asking Gough if it can't be referred to the third umpire.

The cameras then panned to the LSG dugout where head coach Andy Flower and the rest of the camp made their frustrations visible. It ultimately did not turn out to be too expensive for LSG as Chameera bowled a brilliant wide yorker that batter Mahipal Lomror could not get his bat to.

Lomror fell two overs later to Ravi Bishnoi.

Earlier in the season, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur incurred heavy fines while assistant coach Pravin Amre got a one-match ban for their protests against a no-ball not being called for height.

