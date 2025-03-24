KL Rahul misses Delhi Capitals' IPL 2025 opener against LSG, flies back to Mumbai for birth of his first child

KL Rahul will miss Delhi Capitals' opening fixture against Lucknow Super Giants at the Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. He will miss DC's first game of the IPL 2025 season as he has flown back to Mumbai upon learning that his wife Athiya Shetty could give birth to their first child at any moment. KL Rahul not named in the squad for Delhi Capitals' tournament opener against Lucknow Super Giants. (AFP )

As per Cricbuzz, Rahul flew back on Sunday night. The same report states that the Indian wicketkeeper-batter will be available for the franchise's next match against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, March 30.

"He has returned home to be with his wife, as the baby is expected any time. However, he is certain to be available for the team's next game," Cricbuzz quoted a family friend of KL Rahul as saying.

Rahul has been in phenomenal form and was one of the standout performers in India's Champions Trophy-winning campaign.

On the eve of the game against Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel said there's no clear answer regarding KL Rahul's availability.

“Obviously, he joined the team. We don't know yet if he'll play. Right now, we don't know if he is available or not,” he said.

Axar Patel wins toss, opts to bowl

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in Match 4 of the 18th edition of the cash-rich league.

At the time of the toss, Axar said, “We are going to bowl first. The dew factor is there, so we don't want to take a risk. Rishabh knows me very well, and I know him well. So it will be an interesting contest. We have a good squad, and I am excited to lead the team.”

“It will be a big challenge; I have been with DC for a long time. I was a part of the leadership group, so it will hold me in good standing. I have to stay true to my instincts,” he added.

Rishabh Pant also said he would have bowled first had he won the toss. He said it is a bittersweet feeling to be playing against the Delhi Capitals.

The Delhi Capitals' four overseas players are Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Mitchell Starc, and Faf du Plessis.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Rishabh Pant, Mitchell March, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Aiden Markram, Digvesh Singh, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmad, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi