KL Rahul’s Orange Cap push hinges on key batting reshuffle as Delhi Capitals told to do basic things in IPL 2026

KL Rahul has long been regarded as one of the most dependable performers in the IPL, consistently delivering runs regardless of the franchise he represents. Over the years, he has been a pillar at the top of the order, combining composure with the ability to anchor an innings. However, the past couple of seasons have brought increased scrutiny, particularly around his strike rate, with questions raised about his approach in a format that demands constant acceleration. It is unclear where KL Rahul will bat in IPL 2026. (IPL/BCCI)

The pressure has only intensified with Rahul being out of India’s T20I plans for nearly three to four years. His last appearance came during the 2022 T20 World Cup, and since then, he has been on the outside looking in, aiming to regain his place in the shortest format setup. Last season, Rahul made a conscious effort to address the criticism by adopting a more attacking style. The change was evident in his returns, as he scored 539 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 53.90, striking at 149.72. His tally included a century and three half-centuries, signalling a shift in intent while retaining his consistency.

Meanwhile, seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has thrown his support behind the Delhi Capitals batter, saying he could have a big season if promoted to the top of the order. Ashwin also felt that a move to open the innings could put him in contention for the Orange Cap.

"There was a match against CSK, where KL Rahul played an exceptional knock on a two-paced pitch. Yet, they never opened with him again for a while after that. Make sure he opens this season. He will have the Orange Cap if he does. Have Pathum Nissanka open with him at the top. Just do these basic things and leave it to the players," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

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“Can impact the team in unimaginable ways” Ashwin offered a candid take on support staff influence, stressing that too many interventions can end up hurting both individual players and the team setup.

"By trying to do too much as a support staff, you can impact the team in unimaginable ways. Ashutosh Sharma produced one amazing knock, but it felt like he never played after that. Suddenly, Sameer Rizvi played a game," he added.