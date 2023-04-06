Rahul, de Kock, Mayers: A problem of plenty for LSG

Kyle Mayers’ sensational batting in his first two matches of the India Premier League (IPL) this season seems to have given his side Lucknow Super Giants a dilemma ahead of their second home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Lucknow Super Giants batter Kyle Mayers celebrates with teammate KL Rahul after scoring a half-century (PTI)

The dilemma pertains to the choice of openers, especially after South African Quinton de Kock joined the side. Although 671 cricketers have played in the IPL across 16 seasons, only debutant Mayers has scored half-centuries in his first two innings in the league. He scored a match-winning 73 off just 38 balls in the first match against Delhi Capitals in Lucknow and then struck a 22-ball 53 against the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk even though the team lost by 12 runs.

Mayers deserves to open the innings once again, and if he does so with skipper KL Rahul, de Kock would bat at No. 3 on Friday against Aiden Markram-led SRH. LSG may also use Mayers as an 'Impact Player' but for that, they will have to play just three overseas players in the playing XI. In all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and keeper-batter Nicolas Pooran have some more quality in the overseas department.

“This Impact Player rule is a good opportunity for a team in such a tricky situation,” LSG’s all-rounder Deepak Hooda said on the eve of the match on Thursday. “Quinton is a big plus for the side and even in the last season, he had scored 500 plus runs as the side had a third-place finish.”

“Quinton’s experience of T20 cricket is very amazing and it’s the team’s decision where to fit him, but we are hopeful that the South African star would continue the last season's form this year too,” said Hooda. “Mayers has been hitting the ball well and he has been the biggest strength of the team’s batting so far.”

About his own form, Hooda said that he was doing his best and only two matches have been played so far. “It’s just the beginning of the IPL season and it’s too early to judge my own performance… There is no pressure on anyone.”

Markram back for SRH

South African all-rounder and SRH skipper Aiden Markram sounded excited to take the field for the first time this IPL after missing the first game against Rajasthan Royals due to his commitments with the national side.

“I am excited to take the field and aiming to start my stint this season with a win here,” Markram said on Thursday. He said that SRH has the strength to keep both Mayers and Wood under control.

"Both have been in good form, but we have quality bowlers and batters who can tackle these two well. If we manage to contain these two, we would be on top,” said Markram, adding, “It’s going to be a fresh start for the side in the IPL this season.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON