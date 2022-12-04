'KL Rahul's drop in the end and why didn't Sundar come in? He should've gone for it': Karthik slams India's fielding

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, along with Mustafizur Rahman, scripted a fabulous comeback for Bangladesh in the ODI series opener in Mirpur on Sunday as the 10th-wicket pair inflicted India a one-wicket loss in the chase of 187. Bangladesh lost the plot in the middle overs as the Indian attack helped the visitors revive, but the hosts survived not one, but two lucky escapes owing to fielding errors at the fag end of the chase en route to a memorable win. Senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik lashed out at Team India for their fielding effort in the 1st ODI defeat.

Both happened in the 43rd over of Bangladesh's chase and both consecutive deliveries. Looking for a slog, Shardul Thakur's wider delivery was top-edged by Mehidy. Wicketkeeper KL Rahul sprinted to take the catch but dropped it. In the very next ball, same line and length and similar execution, saw the sliced shot go high up in the air towards third man region. Washington Sundar was stationed there but made no effort of taking the catch and instead saw the ball fall in front of him as he strolled towards it to collect it. India skipper Rohit Sharma was left furious as the two fielding efforts.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik was left baffled at India's fielding efforts. Had Rahul or Sundar taken that catch, India would have won.

“Obviously KL Rahul's drop towards the end and Sundar not coming, don't know why he didn't come in. I don't know if it was because of the lights, which I wouldn't know, but if he had seen the ball, he should have gone for it. That's only a question he can answer. Overall fielding effort was 50-50. Not the best day, but not the worst day either. I guess in the end, with the pressure, we left some boundaries as well,” he said.

