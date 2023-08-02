Home / Cricket / KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer doubtful starters for India in Asia Cup 2023

ByRasesh Mandani, Mumbai
Aug 02, 2023 11:36 PM IST

If Rahul manages to recover quickly from here, he can be picked provisionally for the WC.

India’s middle-order regulars Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are doubtful starters for the Asia Cup that begins on August 30. Iyer’s participation in the World Cup, it is learned, is also uncertain.

India’s middle-order regulars Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are doubtful starters for the Asia Cup(BCCI)
If they fail to recover to full fitness for the six-nation competition, it would leave the duo with only the 3 ODIs against Australia (Sept 22-27) to prove their match-fitness for the World Cup that begins on October 5.

BCCI in the last fitness update had said that the two batters undergoing rehab from thigh and lower back injuries, had ‘begun batting at the NCA nets' and were ‘undergoing strength and fitness drills’.

“It’s not just whether they can bat, again. At this stage, it cannot be ascertained if they can field at full fitness in a 50 overs match,” a BCCI official said.

That’s precisely why the Indian team management gave a full run of three matches to Suryakumar Yadav and two to Sanju Samson during the recent West Indies series.

Yadav is yet to crack the ODI code but, given India’s injury concerns, remains in the World Cup mix. He could be given more chances to prove himself at No 6, a position that may allow him to bat with the ultra-aggressive approach he uses in T20 cricket.

If Rahul, who would otherwise play the dual role of middle-overs batter and wicket-keeper, shows a marked improvement in fitness in the coming days, the selectors can pick him provisionally for the World Cup and take a final call later.

Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
