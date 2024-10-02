KL Rahul tipped to break the bank if LSG don't retain him: 'If he goes to auction, he will take INR 18 crore for sure'

KL Rahul has been tipped to break the bank in the IPL 2025 auction if Lucknow Super Giants made a big call not to retain him. Rahul had a difficult IPL 2025, where LSG failed to qualify for the playoffs, and the captain's batting approach also came under the scanners. After their league stage match against SRH, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's on-field behaviour towards Rahul made things worse for them as speculations were rife after IPL 2024 that both parties would part ways with each other. However, Goenka held a meeting with Rahul a few days back in Kolkata to discuss retention, which sparked rumours that they have resolved their difference. KL Rahul failed to lead LSG to playoffs in IPL 2024(PTI)

Former India cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra suggested that LSG should retain Rahul as they won't be able to re-sign him under INR 18 crore in the IPL auction.

"The first is KL Rahul because you want to make him the captain and he is the face of the franchise. You won't get him for 18 crores in any case. If KL Rahul goes to the auction, he will take 18 crores for sure, and you don't leave the captain in any case. The captain needs to remain for continuity, love and relationship," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Chopra advised LSG to retain West Indies superstar Nicholas Pooran as their second retention pick.

"At No. 2, I would say Nicholas Pooran, who they gave 16 crores last time as well, and he is a player of that worth. The sort of performances he has given in T20 cricket, don't even think about it, you have to retain him. He is that good a player," he reasoned.

Marcus Stoinis game-changer kind of a player

The IPL franchise tends to retain more Indian players ahead of the auction to establish a strong core; however, LSG don't have that liberty as it has relied on overseas firepower in the last couple of seasons. Chopra also suggested that the Indian options at LSG won't have such high market value, and they might go ahead with Marcus Stoinis as their third pick.

"For the third also, I am not thinking about an Indian. I am not thinking about Devdutt Padikkal or even Ravi Bishnoi because a spinner won't go till 11 crores. I am not thinking about Krunal Pandya. He is good, his skill style is limited in availability, but still I would say no. 11 crores will be too much for Krunal Pandya," Chopra explained.

"The third I am thinking of is Marcus Stoinis because they had retained him for 10 crores earlier as well and he is that game-changer kind of a player. I can only think of three, plus Mayank Yadav if he remains uncapped," he observed.