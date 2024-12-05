KL Rahul to open as 2 changes in batting order; will Ashwin, Jadeja return? India's likely XI vs Australia for 2nd Test

India finally get the chance to carry forward their momentum from the victory in the opening Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, as the ball gets rolling for the day-night Test match at the Adelaide Oval. India will be hoping to put up a similarly clinical performance on all fronts, and put themselves in pole position to upset Australia at home once again. Meanwhile, the hosts will be sensing an opportunity to use the pink ball to fight their way back into the series after a disappointing start, setting up a blockbuster second half of the series. Rohit Sharma looks on from the pavilion on day four of the first Test against Australia in Perth. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

India will be welcoming back a couple of key batters, with Shubman Gill returning from his injury in Perth while Rohit Sharma is back with the squad and ready to join up as captain after his late arrival in Australia. Both are expected to slot right back into the team, with Gill set to come in directly for Devdutt Padikkal at number three.

For Rohit, though, the questions regarding his batting position seem resolved. With Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul looking in excellent touch opening the batting, India won’t mess with that combination, with Rohit accepting a move down the order that might help both his game and the balance of the India middle order.

Rohit could slot in at number 5, behind Virat Kohli and ahead of Rishabh Pant, keeping India’s batting long while allowing himself to face off against the older ball to get his batting back in the groove.

With the ball, India won’t see a reason to edit the method that worked in Perth. Jasprit Bumrah is a no-brainer, while Mohammed Siraj is a new ball weapon and might find joy with the fresh pink ball. Harshit Rana did more than enough to retain his place in Perth, and added on with an impressive performance vs the PM’s XI.

Lastly, Washington Sundar is expected to continue playing the middle order spinner role, with his batting coming along nicely and providing plenty of flexibility for the team.

India likely XI vs Australia, 2nd Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana