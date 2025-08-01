Search Search
Friday, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

KL Rahul's intervention stops Akash Deep from charging at Ben Duckett, India pacer changes stance after wicket

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Aug 01, 2025 07:46 pm IST

Akash Deep's unusual gesture towards Ben Duckett after his dismissal drew criticism. KL Rahul's timely intervention prevented further escalation.

If Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley's onslaught against the new ball was not enough, India pacer Akash Deep drew more flak for the way he behaved after dismissing Duckett. Before the start of the fifth Test at The Oval, Akash Deep had dismissed Duckett thrice in as many matches. The needle between the two was quite evident on Day 2. If it wasn't for KL Rahul's responsible behaviour, things could have spiralled out of control between Duckett and Akash Deep.

KL Rahul stopping Akash Deep
KL Rahul stopping Akash Deep

Akash Deep started off pretty well with the new ball. He beat Duckett on a couple of occasions and nearly got him out caught at gully. After being put under pressure by Akash, Duckett flicked a switch in the fourth over. He reverse-flicked the Indian pacer over the slip cordon for a six. That incident changed things dramatically.

Duckett decided to take the aggressive route, particularly against Akash. He charged down the track to hit Akash Deep for three fours in the next over and continued to press on the accelerator.

Also Read | Washington Sundar refuses to leave the crease after getting dismissed by Gus Atkinson, Ponting blames India all-rounder

India, however, persisted with Akash Deep and the plan worked in the 13th over. Duckett played one extravagant shot too many and was out caught while trying to attempt a reverse sweep. Akash Deep celebrated the wicket with a roar and a fist bump but it was what he did afterwards that drew the eyeballs.

Instead of continuing the celebration with his teammates, Akash Deep turned to Duckett, put his arms around the England opener's shoulder and said something with a smile. It was a rather unusual gesture for a batter who had just been dismissed. A school of thought would say that Akash Deep was appreciating Duckett's audacious display but maybe his timing could have been better, especially after England had raced to 92 in 12.5 overs.

Dinesh Karthik and Mike Atherton definitely felt Akash Deep should have avoided doing that. They credited Duckett for not reacting differently to Akash Deep's indifferent send-off.

What apparently missed the eye here was the role of senior India batter KL Rahul. Seeing Akash Deep putting his arms around Duckett, Rahul intervened and tapped the Indian pacer on the shoulder in a non-verbal message to let it go. After Rahul's tap on the shoulder, Akash Deep ended his tete-a-tete with Duckett and joined his teammates.

Earlier in the day, India, after resuming at 204/6, were bowled out for 224. They lost their last four wickets for 20 runs as overnight batters Karun Nair and Washington Sundar could not carry on the good work. Gus Atkinson picked up three of the four wickets to celebrate his comeback to Test cricket with a five-for.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG Live News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG Live News.
News / Cricket News / KL Rahul's intervention stops Akash Deep from charging at Ben Duckett, India pacer changes stance after wicket
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On