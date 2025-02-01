Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 01, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

"Kohli does not need Ranji, the spark within will....": Rayadu's hot take on batter's Ranji return

ANI |
Feb 01, 2025 03:12 PM IST

Virat's return to Ranji for Delhi after 13 years was a mixed affair. While his team registered an incredible win, the outing was not a success for him personally, as he could score just six runs in 15 balls in the only innings he played, perishing to an inswinging delivery by Himanshu Sangwan just after a thumping boundary.

New Delhi [India], : Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayadu has opened up on star India batter Virat Kohli returning to play Ranji Trophy after 13 years, saying that the veteran does not need the tournament, but rather needs time to "feel good about everything again". He also urged everyone to "leave him alone".

"Kohli does not need Ranji, the spark within will....": Rayadu's hot take on batter's Ranji return
"Kohli does not need Ranji, the spark within will....": Rayadu's hot take on batter's Ranji return

Virat's return to Ranji for Delhi after 13 years was a mixed affair. While his team registered an incredible win, the outing was not a success for him personally, as he could score just six runs in 15 balls in the only innings he played, perishing to an inswinging delivery by Himanshu Sangwan just after a thumping boundary.

Taking to X, Rayadu wrote that the "spark will ignite on its own" and people must "respect and believe in him".

"Right now Virat Kohli doesn't need Ranji. His technique was good for 81 hundreds and it will be good going forward as well.No one shud force him into forcing himself for anything.He needs time to feel good about everything again.The spark within will ignite on its own.basically respect nd believe in him, most importantly leave him alone," posted Rayadu.

https://x.com/RayuduAmbati/status/1885586888616272160

Virat's return to Ranji came after fresh mandate by Board of Control for Cricket in India which made domestic cricket compulsory for all international stars and struggles with form across all formats, especially Test cricket.

Virat has been facing a massive decline in his Test performances that dates back to the start of 2020. In 39 Test matches since the start of 2020, Virat has scored just 2,028 runs at an average of 30.72, with just three centuries and nine fifties to show. His best score is 186.

Virat ended the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle with 751 runs in 14 matches and 25 innings at an average of 32.65, with two centuries and three fifties. His best score was 121.

Virat ended the last year with just 655 international runs in 23 matches and 32 innings, averaging 21.83, with a century and two fifties to his name. His best score was 100*.

In 10 Tests last year, he scored just 417 runs at an average of 24.52 with just one century and fifty, to conclude a disappointing year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
See More
Stay informed with the latest updates on live cricket score, cricket players, match schedules and ICC rankings. Keep an eye on your favourite cricket team, including the stellar performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Check out the cricket schedule, WTC 2025 Points Table track team standings and dive into player stats and rankings on Crickit powered by Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 01, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On