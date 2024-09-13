Kohli, Rohit's 'current form' adds uncertainty to India's World Cup 2027 plans: 'Virat will be the last one to retire'

Virat Kohli is 35, Rohit Sharma 37. The next ODI World Cup is in 2027, and by the time the ICC tournament graces the South African shores, Virat will be 39 and Rohit 40. Not too many of that age are deemed fit to play a 50-overs World Cup, but Kohli and Rohit are no ordinary cricketers. They are two of the biggest superstars in the history of Indian cricket and regardless of whatever anyone says, their preferences, their choices matter. Hence, if Kohli and Rohit want to play on for three more years, they will. If not… eh, let's not go there. Rohit Sharma (L) and Virat Kohli are set to return in a week's time.(PTI)

Having announced their retirements from T20Is, Rohit and Kohli have a little more time on hand as their priority shifts to Test cricket and ODIs. Next year, two big ICC titles are up for grabs – the Champions Trophy at the start of the year and few months later, the World Test Championship final provided India qualify. Rest assured, Kohli and Rohit will be fiercely motivated to add these two silverwares to their trophy cabinet. However, after CT is when things will get interesting. If they continue, chances of giving the ODI World Cup another shot will be bright.

On those lines, Piyush Chawla, the veteran Indian spinner, is confident Kohli and Rohit will carry on till the next ODI World Cup. Their brotherhood peaked two months ago, as they finally, after years of wait, won a World Cup together – Virat won the 2011 World Cup and Rohit in 2007. And with one format out of their way, Kohli and Rohit can channel all their energy in Tests and ODIs.

"Their current form, and the way they are batting, [seems like it]. And it's not that far either. Even I want to see them play and win together. If you see carefully, when they bat in their respective ways, the bowling team is always on the backfoot. In the Australia game at the T20 World Cup, Rohit smacked Starc for 30 runs [20] in an over despite India losing two early wickets. And Virat knows how to set up the game; he has done it for years - bat for a big total, chase down any target. If both play, nothing like it," Chawla, who won World Cups with both batting stalwarts, said on Shubhankar Mishra's YouTube channel.

'Virat will be the last one to retire', says Chawla

What fuels Chawla's belief further is his confidence that Kohli would be one of the last cricketers from the current lot to retire. While as for Rohit, Chawla reckons the disappointment of not getting over the line at the 2023 World Cup will spur the India captain on to push himself for three more years.

"Virat I feel will retire last for sure," Chawla said. "In T20Is, he might have felt it was the right time, so he left. "Rohit I think will play for another 2-3 years. If he plays ODIs, that'll be great. But as a player, only he knows best. If he is aiming for 2027, which I feel he is, it's because he has that desire to win the 50-overs World Cup."