Kohli surges to 4th, Wood reclaims lead as LSG on top in IPL 2023 Points Table; check Orange and Purple Cap lists

Lucknow Super Giants made a huge statement in Match 15, defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 1 wicket, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Chasing a target of 213, LSG reached 213/9 in 20 overs, with Marcus Stoinis smacking 65 runs off 30 balls. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran clattered 62 runs off 19 deliveries. Mohammed Siraj and Wayne Parnell were in good bowling form for RCB and took three wickets each. Meanwhile, Harshal Patel scalped two dismissals.

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Initially, RCB reached 212/2 in 20 overs, with captain Faf du Plessis slamming an unbeaten knock of 79 runs off 46 balls. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli registered 61 runs off 44 deliveries. For LSG's bowling department, Amit Mishra and Mark Wood scalped a dismissal each.

IPL 2023 Points Table after RCB vs LSG matchT

IPL 2023 Points Table

After their win vs RCB, LSG have become the new league leaders with six points from three matches, followed by Rajasthan Royals in second place with four points from three matches. Gujarat Titans are third, followed by Chennai Super Kings in fourth place, and Punjab Kings in sixth position. The teams from 2nd to 6th position have the same number of points, with net run rate being the only difference. After their defeat, RCB are seventh with two points, Sunrisers Hyderabad are eighth with two points, Mumbai Indians are ninth and Delhi Capitals are bottom of the ten-team table.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap list after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2023 Orange Cap race

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan currently occupies pole position in the Orange Cap race with 225 runs in three games, and is followed by CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has registered 189 runs in three matches.

RCB skipper Du Plessis climbed to third position with 175 runs in three games and Kohli also surged to fourth with 164 runs. Meanwhile, DC captain David Warner is fifth with 158 runs.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap list after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2023 Purple Cap race

LSG pacer Mark Wood is in pole position in the Purple Cap race with nine wickets in three matches, and is followed by GT pacer Rashid Khan (8). RR's Yuzvendra Chahal (8) is third, followed by Ravi Bishnoi (6) in fourth and GT's Alzarri Joseph (6) in fifth position.

