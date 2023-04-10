Watch: Maxwell left dumbfounded, Kohli mouths 'I can't hit that far' after Faf's 115m six sends ball out of stadium

It was a boundary fest on Monday evening as the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted its second match in the ongoing IPL 2023. 12 boundaries were struck and 15 maximums as RCB accumulated a colossal total of 212 runs for the loss of just one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants. But the boundary that stood out and rather broke the internet was RCB skipper Faf du Plessis' humongous six, sent sailing out of the stadium, which left both Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli absolutely shell shocked. (RCB vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023) Virat Kohli; Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell

It happened in the 15th over of the game when Lucknow leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dropped it short against the former South Africa captain. Du Plessis hung back and launched it high, sky high, straight over the Chinnaswamy roof for a monstrous 115m six. That was surely one of his longest sixes ever in his IPL career.

Du Plessis himself was left astonished at his own hit. But the moment of that hit was Maxwell and Kohli's reaction to it. When the replay was that shot was shown, Maxwell was seen left dumbfounded and then couldn't stop laughing as he looked towards Du Plessis. Kohli, who was sitting the dug out, was completely shell shocked and was seen saying "I couldn't have hit that far" to his RCB mate.

The RCB captain eventually finished with an unbeaten 79 while Maxwell scored 59 as Bangalore amassed 212 runs to make a mockery of Lucknow's attack. Earlier in the evening, Kohli had started as the aggressor with his stunning 46th half-century in his IPL career, and second in the 2023 season en route to his knock of 61 runs.

After his dismissal in the 12th over, Du Plessis and Maxwell, stitched an 115-run stand. RCB are looking for their second win in IPL 2023 after suffering a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday at the Eden Gardens. RCB had however defeated five-time champions Mumbai Indians at home in their season opener.

