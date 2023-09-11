'Kohli vs Shaheen is most key matchup': IND great makes Asia Cup prediction for India vs Pakistan reserve day

Rain played spoilsport during India and Pakistan's Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash, at the R Premdasa Stadium on Sunday. The match was halted at Stumps midway through the first innings and will resume on its reserve day, scheduled for Monday. Initially, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl, banking on his pace battery led by Shaheen Shah Afridi. But India got off to a good start, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill registering half-centuries respectively, but the pair lost their wickets after that.

Virat Kohli will face Shaheen Shah Afridi on reserve day.

The India captain smacked 56 runs off 49 balls, packed with six fours and four sixes. Meanwhile, Gill slammed 58 off 52 deliveries, including 10 fours. The match was halted with India reaching 147/2 in 24.1 overs at Stumps, as Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) remained unbeaten. The duo will resume batting on Monday. For Pakistan's bowling department, Shaheen dismissed Gill and Shadab took the wicket of Rohit.

The spotlight will be on Kohli, who was dismissed cheaply in his side's opener against Pakistan. The former skipper was dismissed for four runs off seven balls. Then in India's win against Nepal, he didn't get to bat as the openers single-handedly settled the run-chase. Fans will be hoping for the veteran to bounce back to form and use his experience to make an impact in the match. Speaking to Star Sports, former cricketer Mohammed Kaif stated that Kohli could be India's key player on the reserve day.

"Overcoming challenges is one of Virat's best qualities. That has become his habit. It's a big match, and his record against Pakistan is great. Whenever he plays against Pakistan, his bat does the talking. And people have high expectations of him. People have expectations from someone who performs regularly", he said.

"For newer players, as it is a big game, the expectations are not as high. But if the senior players, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, fail, the fans don't like it at all. There is no compromise on that; they have to perform with the bat and continue their form for the past two or three years and perform well at the World Cup also", he further added.

Kaif also had some advice for the Indian batting order, stating that they should play attacking cricket against Pakistan bowlers, and also pointed out a key battle. "Shaheen will continue to bring the ball in, bowling his inswing. He has told himself that his game plan is very simple, bring the ball in and fast. Whatever the batsman wants to do, let him, his game plan is straightforward - bring the ball in, hit the pad and hit the stumps. So it will be exciting to see Virat Kohli in the form he is in to take him on; it is the most key matchup of the game. What makes Virat special is his ability to play in the big matches, and he won't play on the back foot. Naseem Shah, Afridi or Rauf, whoever is bowling, don't play on the backfoot. If you get the chance, even on the first ball, look for the boundary", he said.

Due to the weather conditions on Sunday, India have a jam-packed schedule now and will face Sri Lanka in their Super 4 fixture on Tuesday, and then against Bangladesh on Friday.

