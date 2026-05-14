Kohli’s classic solution to the chase problem

Kolkata: On Wednesday, Virat Kohli did what he has spent the better part of two decades doing—turning pressure into arithmetic. Two ducks in a row had created the sort of noise that only follows Kohli. In a league addicted to novelty and acceleration, the oldest anxiety in Indian cricket returned briefly—what happens when the bank stops dispensing runs? Kohli answered in the only language he has ever truly trusted: by nailing a tricky chase. Virat Kohli reacts during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. (AFP)

This wasn’t a T20 innings designed for highlight reels as much as it was an exercise in ownership. RCB were chasing 192, the equation demanding urgency, but Kohli approached it like a man balancing a ledger. Fours into gaps. Twos pinched into spaces others ignore. Sixes chosen carefully, almost clinically, from lengths he had already mapped in his head. “Not trying to do anything extravagant,” he said afterwards. “Just backing my game.”

Kohli’s genius has always been that he bends the format toward his strengths rather than compromising himself to suit its trends. Others overpower chases, Kohli domesticates them. There was pressure, undeniably. Even he admitted it. “Butterflies in the stomach, good pressure always helps you improve your game,” Kohli said. “A couple of games that don’t go your way, you start feeling a bit of nervousness again.”

The nervousness sharpened him though. Krunal Pandya joked that he gets “very excited” when Kohli fails in consecutive games because what usually follows is inevitable: a correction. Like a great institution responding to temporary instability, Kohli hardens under scrutiny instead of fracturing. A fifty at first, backed by a strike rate innocuous by today’s standards. Quickly, however, it rolled on to become an innings KKR were apprehensive of, right after Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar were dismissed.

And so came another reminder of Kohli’s astonishing permanence. His ninth IPL hundred, making him the first Indian to score 10 T20 hundreds. Along the way, he became the fastest player to 14,000 T20 runs, reaching the milestone in 409 innings, bettering Chris Gayle’s mark of 423 innings. Yet the numbers, vast as they are, only partly explain Kohli’s enduring authority in a chase.

His partnership with Padikkal — now ten fifty-plus stands in successful IPL chases, more than any pair — reflected Kohli’s enduring belief that control is the most underrated form of aggression in this format. Which is why there was no theatrical celebration at the end. Kohli barely allowed himself indulgence. “The more important thing is finishing the game,” he said. “Making sure that I was out there till the end to get those two points.”

That has always been the distinction with Kohli. For many great T20 batters, centuries are events. For him, they are often by-products of responsibility. His batting is still fuelled less by spectacle than by obligation—to the chase, to the dressing room, to the idea that if he stays long enough, the game eventually bends his way. “I know if I bat for long enough in the game, our chances of winning become higher,” he said.

We have heard this before as well. What sounds simple isn’t so much when you realise how relentlessly true Kohli has remained to his game across formats, eras and evolutions of white-ball cricket. “I was happy for the fact that I was able to back my game and execute the shots that I usually execute to the best of my ability,” he said. “And that gets me the most consistent, the most risk-free cricket, keeping the demands of the situation always in front of me and the team’s need always at the top of my head. So all these factors were very pleasing for me out there.”

Kohli no longer plays with the desperation of a man chasing greatness. He plays like someone protecting a craft he still reveres. “I just love hitting the ball in the middle of the bat,” he said, once again underpinning the simplicity of his batting. The pressure still excites him. The chase still belongs to him. And when the game tightens, when a target begins to look unstable, cricket still turns instinctively toward the safest vault it knows.