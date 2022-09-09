'Koi 1 crore dega...': Pakistan fan's epic reaction after getting bat autographed by Kohli post record 71st ton - Watch

It was an evening world cricket waited for 1019 days. Virat Kohli finally ended his century drought in style, in a format he least expected, as he smashed his 71st international century and first in T20Is en route to a record unbeaten knock of 122 in India's 101-run win against Afghanistan on Thursday at the Dubai International Stadium in Asia Cup 2022. As memorable the match was for the former India captain, it was equally so for a “lucky” Pakistan fan who managed to get his bat autographed by Kohli shortly after his century.

Speaking to journalist Vimal Kumar on his YouTube channel, the fan revealed how he managed to get that priceless gift from Kohli and added that it would forever remain with him as part of his exclusive collection of autographed bats from cricket stars.

“Ji mere haath me jo bat he woh Virat Kohli bhaiya ne sign karke diya he as a gift. I am so lucky ki mujhe...unhone aaj hundred mara, and aaj unka last match that UAE me, so unhone yeh mujhe gift kiya and I'm very lucky. Maine toh unko bas ek special request kiya tha and unhone ne maan li,” said the fan.

He was then asked whether he would want to sell the bat someday, and the fan's reaction was epic, “Ek bhai idhr khare the and unhone kaha me main iska 4000-5000 Dirham (1 Dirham = INR 21.68) deta hu. But yeh mujhe sell nehi karna. Koi paanch lakh Dirham (INR 1.08 crore) de toh bhi sell nehi karna.”

The cricket fan from Pakistan further revealed that he has been collecting autographed bats from cricket stars for over 8-9 years and the list is a star-studded one.

“Mere paas round about 150 plus bats he and me pichle 8-9 saal se collection kar raha hu. Mere pass Imran Khan ke he, Shahid Afridi ke bhi he. India me se Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh ke he,” he said.

Kohli's 122* helped India end their forgettable Asia Cup tournament on a rather happy note. Having lost to Pakistan and a rejuvenated Sri Lankan side in the Super 4 stage, the defending champion were knocked out of the tournament, implying a summit clash between Babar Azam's men and the Dasun Shanaka-led side.

